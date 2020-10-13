RAM to hold online art benefit

RACINE — In response to the current global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) decided to present the museum's annual art benefit, SAVOUR, entirely online this year. This virtual event features the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art specifically created by local artists.
The online auction event opens at noon Monday, Oct. 26, and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Each package includes experiences for groups of up to eight people. In addition to complete experience packages, individual pieces of art created by participating artists are also available for bidding.
RAM will host SAVOUR Live, a festive night of entertainment, art and food, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Presented via Facebook Live, this live stream event will delve deeper into each SAVOUR experience package with artist and chef interviews, signature cocktail creation, live art-making and more.
SAVOUR 2020 proceeds help support exhibitions at RAM and RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, visual art education for children and adults of all ages and abilities, and care of the museum's nationally recognized permanent collection. Proceeds also support local artists, restaurants and food venues. Each participating artist receives a stipend and a 50/50 split on proceeds from artwork sold, and participating restaurants and pop-up food venues receive compensation for their time and expenses.
To register or for more information, go to ramart.org.
