 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RAM to hold online art benefit
0 comments

RAM to hold online art benefit

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Chit Chaat

A cook prepares food at Chit Chaat.

RACINE — In response to the current global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) decided to present the museum's annual art benefit, SAVOUR, entirely online this year. This virtual event features the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art specifically created by local artists.

The online auction event opens at noon Monday, Oct. 26, and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Each package includes experiences for groups of up to eight people. In addition to complete experience packages, individual pieces of art created by participating artists are also available for bidding.

RAM will host SAVOUR Live, a festive night of entertainment, art and food, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Presented via Facebook Live, this live stream event will delve deeper into each SAVOUR experience package with artist and chef interviews, signature cocktail creation, live art-making and more.

SAVOUR 2020 proceeds help support exhibitions at RAM and RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, visual art education for children and adults of all ages and abilities, and care of the museum's nationally recognized permanent collection. Proceeds also support local artists, restaurants and food venues. Each participating artist receives a stipend and a 50/50 split on proceeds from artwork sold, and participating restaurants and pop-up food venues receive compensation for their time and expenses.

To register or for more information, go to ramart.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing
Local News

WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing

  • 4 min to read

In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station, some of whom had started throwing rocks at cops in riot gear. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn't reopened. “This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News