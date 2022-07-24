"RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass" on view at Wustum Museum

RACINE — “RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass” features glass artwork made by four contemporary artists of color — José Chardiet, Etsuko Nishi, Acquaetta Williams and Brent Kee Young.

The exhibit will be on display through May 27, 2023, at the Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.,

Within a contemporary art context, the embrace of glass as a medium to communicate ideas is relatively new. Glass in and of itself is an ancient material that has long been used for decorative, mechanical, functional and commercial purposes.

But in the 1960s, very particular efforts started at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to focus attention on artists as the makers of one-of-a-kind glass objects in a studio setting.

In the years since, glass has had no shortage of interest from artists who appreciate its physical, structural and metaphorical properties.

The United Nations designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to recognize the value of glass as a material for use in many capacities. In keeping with this theme, the exhibit spotlights glass as an art medium but, more importantly, in some ways, calls attention to the work of contemporary artists of color from RAM’s collection.

While neither of these two threads are unique ones at RAM, this is the first exhibition dedicated to featuring only artists of color working with this material.