'RAM Showcase: Abstraction' features work by contemporary artists of color

RACINE — "RAM Showcase: Abstraction" will be on view through June 11 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. It will feature work by contemporary artists of color that address intellectual, philosophical and spiritual concepts through abstraction.

Abstract art — a term that can be applied to work that ranges from non-representational to that with imagery more closely aligned to perceived reality — is considered a product of a modern, so-called Western world. As technological and industrial advances began to greatly impact everyday life, artists in turn began viewing abstraction as a way of addressing more intangible and hypothetical concepts.

In the United States, abstract art strongly gained hold as a visual language in the wake of World War II. Contemporary artists who adopt abstraction as part of their practice often use it to explore intangible ideas and emotions, the nature of materials, and/or formal art elements such as pattern, color, shape and line.

The "RAM Showcase" series of exhibitions highlight conversations around the work of artists of color. Some of the artists featured — Sam Gilliam in particular — have historically come under fire for preferring abstraction and not addressing contemporary social, political or cultural issues directly in their work. Gilliam did not want to be pressured by anyone to make a certain kind of work. He felt abstraction could be more powerful than political subject matter. When asked if he, “considered his art black art,” Gilliam answered, “Being black is a very important point of tension and self-discovery. To have a sense of self-acceptance, we blacks have to throw off this dichotomy that has been forced on us by the white experience...I think there is a need to live universally.”

RAM is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens 62 and older and students.

