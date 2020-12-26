RAM holiday art competition award winners announced (copy)

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum’s annual handmade holiday ornament, gift wrapped box and decorated tree competition.
Each artist was allowed to enter up to two of the aforementioned categories. Open through Dec. 30, “The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers 2020” features 54 festive entries created by 48 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois and central Texas.
Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for children ages 11 and younger with paid adult admission (maximum of three). For safety protocols, go to ramart.org.