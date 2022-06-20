RAM exhibit spotlights two artists

RACINE — Open June 22 through Feb. 11 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., "RAM Showcase: Russell T. Gordon and James Tanner" spotlights and contrasts work from the museum's permanent collection by two noteworthy artists and educators. Due to the length of this exhibition, light-sensitive works on paper will rotate midway through the show.

Russell T. Gordon (1936–2013) was an artist and educator born in Pennsylvania and spent most of his career working in Canada. James Tanner is also an artist and educator, born in Florida and retiring as professor emeritus from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Gordon traditionally favored two-dimensional expressions such as through prints and paintings. Tanner is best known as a ceramics artist but has also experimented with other media including glass, bronze and paint. While both of their works have been shown at RAM before, this exhibition provides an opportunity to share more about the artists — reflecting a few moments of intersection between them.

Gordon and Tanner are both Black male artists who were also educators with significant positions in their respective universities. Interestingly, both men received MS and MFA degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the late 1960s — Gordon focusing on painting and drawing while Tanner spent time in the ceramics, glass and printmaking studios. Although their heritage influenced their work, neither seem to have used social protest or cultural prejudice as their primary subject matter.

Far from encyclopedic, the works displayed in the exhibit represent a small portion of what these artists have achieved — reflecting how each tried their hand with various materials and how each has used bold patterns and/or colors.

The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors 62 and older and students.

