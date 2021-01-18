 Skip to main content
RAM exhibit focuses on variations on cups
RAM exhibit focuses on variations on cups

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — "The Art of the Cup: Variations on Cups from RAM's Collection" will open Wednesday, Jan. 27, and continue through Aug. 7 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

The exhibit features contemporary iterations of cup forms drawn from the museum's permanent collection — sometimes as multiples within a set — that are made from clay, glass and metal.

Disposable plastic cups notwithstanding, a cup has historically been defined as a bowl-shaped vessel for drinking, usually outfitted with a handle. While a cup can have social or cultural functions beyond practical use, such as a trophy or a vessel used within religious ceremonies, its primary historical roles have been functional — as a container of liquid. Cups, made of a variety of materials, have been unearthed in archaeological digs throughout the world.

Unlike the teapot, whose usage and meaning has been challenged or reframed repeatedly, the cup has not been the source of as many philosophical investigations within the field of contemporary craft. This does not mean it has been marginalized or avoided. In fact, handmade cups are ever popular as serving ware and the cup as subject continues to be an organizing theme for numerous exhibitions in galleries and museums.

As demonstrated in this exhibition, contemporary makers — balancing the traditions of the past with those of the present — create cups that reflect their style and their interests. At times, these artists go further by exploring the idea of a cup as a symbolic or metaphoric vessel.

RAM is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for seniors 62 and older and students 12 and older. For more information, go to ramart.org.

