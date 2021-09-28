RAM Artist Fellowships and Emerging Artist Award program seeks artists

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum is seeking artists in the Racine/Kenosha area to submit work to the RAM Artist Fellowships and Emerging Artist Award program.

Sponsored by a grant from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, these awards are intended to showcase the diversity and vitality of the Racine/Kenosha visual arts community by supporting the professional development of its artists. An Emerging Artist Award — added to the program in 2020 — will be given to an artist who is in the early stages of their creative development and demonstrates significant potential. The five recipients will also be featured in solo exhibitions presented concurrently at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Aug. 30-Dec. 2, 2023.

These competitive awards recognize artists at all stages of their careers who are creating outstanding work in all media including painting/drawing, printmaking, photography, bookmaking, sculpture, installation, film/video, fibers, glass, metals, wood and ceramics. By increasing critical attention and exposure for recipients, the fellowships seek to foster their continued artistic and professional development. Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award will be presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers. A full-color brochure will accompany the fellowship exhibitions.