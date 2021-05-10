RAM announces acquisition of archive of works by ceramic sculptor

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., recently acquired a multiple-piece archive of works by the contemporary American ceramic artist, Mara Superior, for its permanent collection.

In 2018, a Kohler Foundation project focused on the preservation of a major portion of the artist’s work. This effort included contributions of her ceramics to important museum decorative arts and contemporary craft collections across the United States.

Part of the Foundation’s gift included 31 of the artist’s ceramic works presented to RAM. Spanning the years 1982 through 2018, these pieces join three other examples of Superior’s career output already in the museum’s collection. RAM will debut this archive in the exhibition, "Collection Focus: Mara Superior," which will run from Aug. 18 to Jan. 15.