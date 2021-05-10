RAM announces acquisition of archive of works by ceramic sculptor

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., recently acquired a multiple-piece archive of works by the contemporary American ceramic artist, Mara Superior, for its permanent collection.
In 2018, a Kohler Foundation project focused on the preservation of a major portion of the artist’s work. This effort included contributions of her ceramics to important museum decorative arts and contemporary craft collections across the United States.
Part of the Foundation’s gift included 31 of the artist’s ceramic works presented to RAM. Spanning the years 1982 through 2018, these pieces join three other examples of Superior’s career output already in the museum’s collection. RAM will debut this archive in the exhibition, "Collection Focus: Mara Superior," which will run from Aug. 18 to Jan. 15.
Superior considers the icons of art history as points of departure for the diverse compositions in her works, and her pieces reference the education she received as an avid museum-goer. Her preferred medium is porcelain. Superior creates high relief wall works and three-dimensional sculptures that use the shapes of historic decorative arts objects, such as teapots, serving ware, presentation items and articles for domestic use but in a larger scale. Superior is known for her thorough grasp of historical precedents and her reinterpretations of themes from art history, culture and the experience of travel.
The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. For more information, go to ramart.org.