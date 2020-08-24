Rally at Route 20 set Sept. 4-6

YORKVILLE — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., will hold its annual Rally at Route 20 celebrating Harley-Davidson Sept. 4-6. There will be vendors and free live music will be featured all weekend. The lineup:
- Friday, Sept. 4: Judson Brown, 3 p.m.; AJ & The Murder Hornets, 6 p.m.; The Midnight Rider Band, 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 5: Marie Martens Acoustic, noon; Judson Brown Duo, 3 p.m.; Saint Tragedy Acoustic, 6 p.m.; Ivy Ford, 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 6: Marie Martens Acoustic, 9 a.m.; Michael Woelfel, noon; John Gay, 3 p.m.; Mark Ricky Acoustic, 6 p.m.; Matt Meyer & The Smooth Riders, 9 p.m.
