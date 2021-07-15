Raley
10-week old Raley is looking for her perfect forever home. Even though she may not look it, her mom is... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
-
- 2 min to read
The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.
The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.
YORKVILLE — The identity of Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia has been released by the Racine Co…
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that it appeared the man intended to commit a mass shooting.
Authorities referred to the shootings as an "active shooter incident" that could have been much more deadly had the shooter not been killed by the undercover Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator.
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
-
- 6 min to read
“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”
Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.
But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.
Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.
But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.
MOUNT PLEASANT — An employee for Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road allegedly assaulted a customer over the age of 70 who was reportedly trying to …
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 15.
Updated: Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water, was wearing life jacket but it came off
- Updated
The Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water. He was wearing a life jacket but it came off.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant woman allegedly mooned a teenager and then punched him in the eye.