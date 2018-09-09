Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world. And he still might not have to hit another shot at the BMW Championship at Newtown Square, Pa.
A steady rain washed out play Sunday at soggy Aronimink, and the PGA Tour will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event.
If the forecast makes it unlikely to finish, the tour could cut the tournament short to 54 holes.
Rose had a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory gets him to No. 1 in the world ranking. Keegan Bradley was projected to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which would knock out Jordan Spieth from the Tour Championship.
Auto racing
Persistent rain washed out the Brickyard 400 and delayed the conclusion of NASCAR’s regular season.
Rain washed out the entire weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the final race before the playoffs was moved to Monday. It will run at 1 p.m., after the rescheduled Xfinity Series race.
Indianapolis was drenched by three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track.
NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.
Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.
Tennis
The WTA is calling for equal treatment of all tennis players and coaching to be allowed across the sport in the aftermath of the U.S. Open final.
Serena Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday, and critics inside and outside of tennis argued that she was not treated the same as some male players.
The women’s pro tour agreed.
“The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women and is committed to working with the sport to ensure that all players are treated the same. We do not believe that this was done last night,” CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.
College football
Oklahoma star running back Rodney Anderson is out for the season with a right knee injury.
Anderson got up slowly after a 10-yard run on the final play of the first quarter Saturday against UCLA. The preseason All-Big 12 selection limped off the field on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.
Basketball
A’ja Wilson was mobbed by her USA Basketball teammates after practice when they were told she was the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
She won in a landslide as the unanimous choice. Wilson received all 39 votes from a national media panel.
