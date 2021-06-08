Rain shortage of 4-7 inches: Severe drought may be affecting local farms

RACINE COUNTY — Some farmers across Racine County have their watering systems in overdrive, such as Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres in Mount Pleasant.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
For the farmers who don’t have such systems, “you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said one National Weather Service meteorologist.
A severe drought continues to cover most of southeast Wisconsin, including Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Walworth counties, due to the low rainfall amounts in the past week and drier soil conditions. Much of southern Wisconsin remains in moderate drought conditions and much of central Wisconsin has been dubbed by the NWS as “abnormally dry.”
Drought update: Severe Drought has expanded to cover more of SE WI due to the low rainfall amounts of this last week and drier soil conditions. Much of S WI remains in Moderate Drought. #swiwx #Drought21 pic.twitter.com/Wnv4XoJHLN— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 3, 2021
Meteorologist Mark Gehring from the NWS in Sullivan said that even though rain may fall, it won’t be enough to fully quench the soil’s thirst. Storms will most likely not be “widespread.”
This shortage is causing soil to dry out. Southeastern Wisconsin has had a rain shortage in the spring months of 4 to 7 inches.
“Eventually this will have an effect on crops,” Gehring said. “The corn and soybeans are emerging and they don’t look bad yet, but it’s not going to take much longer here if we don’t start getting widespread rain.”
The weather lately is “similar to being out west in a high desert climate,” he said. Showers and storms coming to the area are “high based,” meaning the bottom of the cloud has formed well above the surface, usually 8,000 feet or more above ground level, according to information from Skyview Weather. The greater the distance from cloud bottom to the ground, the greater the evaporation of the rainfall before it reaches the surface. In many cases, there is not any rainfall left at all.
“This is a bad start to the summer, to already have severe drought in early June when the growing season has just begun,” Gehring said. “It’s not looking good and we’re predicting it most likely will persist this summer.”
He predicted “hit-and-miss showers and storms” this week. There’s a 30-40% chance of rain each day beginning Monday, he said.
“There’s some hope there, but we need the lines of storms and showers where everybody gets hit,” he said. “That’s what we need to have happen.” A line storm is an intense storm or a series of storms of rain and wind that occur during the equinoxes.
“We could certainly be wrong, maybe come July things will pick up, that could certainly happen,” Gehring said. “But right now, the odds are the drought will persist.”
Anarchy Acres
Charlie Tennessen, owner of Anarchy Acres, a four-acre farm in the backyard of his home in Mount Pleasant, said the ongoing drought has been “crazy” and “unbelievable.”
“The storms seem to be splitting around Racine,” Tennessen said. “We’ve got zero over zero, just nothing here. No rain in Racine.”
His farm in the 4000 block of Newman Road has water pumps running constantly, he said. Additionally, Tennessen had to use his soaker hoses, which he doesn’t usually have to use until the end of June. Last year, he didn’t resort to a soaker hose at all.
“It has not been this dry in a long time,” he said.
After using water pumps and soaker hoses, the last option he’s considering? “I’m about to try a rain dance, but I haven’t done that yet,” Tennessen joked.
His hay crop dried out sooner than normal, which meant he had to cut it down about three weeks too early. It should’ve grown higher.
Farmer Charlie Tennessen checks on harvested Marquis wheat in August 2016. This year, Tennessen is thankful the wheat has retained moisture, b…
“I have a lot less hay coming off the field,” Tennessen said.
His growing wheat has deep roots, which has helped retain moisture, he said, but his homestead crops of tomatoes, peppers and garlic are difficult for him to water.
Luckily, he said, the drought won’t affect his supply chain. He still expects to distribute his produce to businesses such as Molbeck’s Health & Spice Shop, 3212 Washington Ave., and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
Farmer Ron Braskamp harvests a 2-acre field of Marquis wheat in August 2016 that Charlie Tennessen grew. This year, Tennessen is thankful the …
“We’re getting by, but we could sure use some rain,” he said.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm
Ken Swan, owner of Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia, said he’s not worried about his crops yet.
Because of his subsoil, the soil lying immediately under the surface soil, some moisture was retained from earlier this spring, Swan said. His subsoil is clay-based, like other soils in his area, and soils on the western side of the county are gravel-based, he said.
His crops are small, but growing.
“The plants still look good, and when it gets to the point when we’re lacking moisture, we’ll know about it,” Swan said. “Right now, I don’t think we’re falling behind.”
Swan’s planted pumpkins and watermelons, and so far, the watermelons are growing well. He put down plastic prior to planting which helps lock in heat — and the temperatures in the 90s this weekend helped.
“They look happy. They’re heat-loving plants and the plastic warms the soil. That’s what they like,” Swan said.
Watermelons sit in a container as Swan's Watermelon Festival attendees arrive last September at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia…
He said there may be more extreme problems in Kenosha County, where he’s been hearing of unfavorable conditions.
He’s grateful that his farm additionally survived freezing temperatures in mid-May that caused a vineyard in western Racine County to experience frost damage.
“Farmers are always optimistic,” Swan said.