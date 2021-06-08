Rain shortage of 4-7 inches: Severe drought may be affecting local farms

RACINE COUNTY — Some farmers across Racine County have their watering systems in overdrive, such as Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres in Mount Pleasant.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

For the farmers who don’t have such systems, “you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said one National Weather Service meteorologist.

A severe drought continues to cover most of southeast Wisconsin, including Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Walworth counties, due to the low rainfall amounts in the past week and drier soil conditions. Much of southern Wisconsin remains in moderate drought conditions and much of central Wisconsin has been dubbed by the NWS as “abnormally dry.”

Meteorologist Mark Gehring from the NWS in Sullivan said that even though rain may fall, it won’t be enough to fully quench the soil’s thirst. Storms will most likely not be “widespread.”

This shortage is causing soil to dry out. Southeastern Wisconsin has had a rain shortage in the spring months of 4 to 7 inches.

“Eventually this will have an effect on crops,” Gehring said. “The corn and soybeans are emerging and they don’t look bad yet, but it’s not going to take much longer here if we don’t start getting widespread rain.”