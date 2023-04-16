RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The club is located above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park in back and use Ohio Street entrance).

The Club features two layouts — a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides. The track plan has numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes. The second layout features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings. Completed scenery includes its city of Spencer that features industrial, agricultural and suburban areas.