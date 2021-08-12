Raiders tune up with final road test

The Racine Raiders’ sagging fortunes are taking a turn for the better, but more on that later. The first order of business is their regular-season finale Saturday in Joliet, Ill., because that promises to be a stiff test.
Up next are the Lincoln-Way Patriots and star quarterback Tony Powell, who gave the Raiders all they could handle June 19 at Horlick Field before losing 23-16. Powell completed 18 of 27 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown that night.
While the Raiders got the job done that night, they were destined for a rough stretch. They lost consecutive games to the Illinois Cowboys July 24 and the Midway Marauders July 31 to drop to the No. 3 seed for the Mid-States Football League playoffs. During that time, several key players were injured, including star running back Howard Triplett.
They righted their ship last Saturday with a 19-0 victory over the Chi City Ducks in a game that ended in the third quarter because of lightning. But now comes a rematch with the Patriots, who are likely to give the Raiders all they can handle.
It starts with Powell, who has long had a big fan in Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy.
“What else can you expect from the guy?” Kennedy said. “He’s going to play well. We’ve just go to be prepared for him. We’ve got to get after him and try and get him off his rhythm and try to take away the things they like to do.
“They like the bubble-screen stuff. They like to get you off balance and then they’ll take their shots. They’ve got a good running game, they’ve got a very good offensive line and they’ve always played their scheme very well.”
If the Raiders win, they will enter the postseason with a two-game winning streak. But even if they lose, they are some encouraging developments.
First, Triplett may be able to return for the playoffs after he was initially thought to be lost for the season with an injured knee.
“The MRI came back negative,” Kennedy said. “He did some light work the other night and we’ll start working him back in. He still has to be released by the doctor, but there is a possibility we will have him back for the playoffs.”
Another key player expected back for the playoffs is center Ryan Gails, who also is recovering from an injury.
Also, associate head coach Anthony Wooden will take over as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. Chris Hicks had been in that role, but Kennedy said he has family issues that was limiting the time he was able to devote to the Raiders.
With Wooden calling the plays last week against the Ducks, Farr threw three touchdown passes in one of his finest performances of the season.
“I spoke with Hicks and he has some family matters that he has to work out,” Kennedy said. “He just doesn’t have the time to dedicate to football as an offensive coordinator and he decided to step down. But he will still be involved with the Raiders as a coach.”
The Raiders could also be in for an extended break after Saturday’s game.
They will be off Aug. 21 and possibly also on Aug. 28, although team president Matt Nelson said feelers have been put out to bring a team to Horlick Field for that second date. Kennedy is hoping for a game that night to keep the Raiders sharp.
“Sitting three weeks is not a good thing at this point,” Kennedy said. “We can only wait and see what’s going to happen.”
The Raiders will enter the Mid-States Football League playoffs Sept. 11 as the No. 3 seed. That game will be played at Horlick Field against possibly the Patriots.
If the Raiders win that game, they will hit the road Sept. 18 to play either the Cowboys or the Marauders in a second-round game.
The MSFL championship game is scheduled for Sept. 25 at a neutral site.