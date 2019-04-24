Marshawn Lynch is calling it a career — again — as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that Beast Mode doesn’t plan to play football again.
Lynch first retired after the 2015 season simply by tweeting a picture of cleats hanging from a telephone pole wire, only to return with his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017.
Lynch played 21 games over two seasons for the Raiders, running for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry.
He turned 33 on Monday and is coming off groin surgery that cost him the final 10 games of 2018. Despite showing signs of his old self early last season — he rushed for 376 yards, 4.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns in six games — the Raiders’ blowout loss to the Seahawks in London Week 6 would be his last career game.
Lynch finishes his career 29th all-time in rushing yards with 10,379 and 16th all-time in rushing touchdowns with 84.
• The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team's unquestioned leader. They have handed him a new deal to prove it.
The Steelers and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to terms on a contract extension Wednesday that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Roethlisberger had been set to enter the final year of a contract he signed in 2015. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Roethlisberger figures to get a significant pay bump over the $12 million he was due (with a $23 million cap hit) in 2019.
• All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker has signed a contract extension with the Ravens through 2023, the team announced Wednesday.
Tucker, 29, was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. His four-year extension is worth $23.05 million, including $12.5 million fully guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus, according to ESPN. The deal is the richest ever for a kicker.
Tucker, a former undrafted free agent who in 2016 became the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, is the most accurate kicker in league history (90.1 percent) and the only one with a field-goal accuracy above 90 percent. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro.
Golf
Masters champion Tiger Woods is adding to his international travels at the end of this year, announcing Wednesday night that he will compete in Japan for the first time in 13 years at the new Zozo Championship.
Woods said on Twitter that he was excited to play the new tournament and described Japan as "one of my favorite countries."
"It's going to be a fun fall," he said.
Woods is U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup that will be held Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, giving the 43-year-old Woods at least two trips halfway around the world.
The Zozo Championship will be Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf Chiba Narashino Country Club, about 50 miles east of Tokyo. It is part of three tournaments that make up the PGA Tour's Asia Swing, following the CJ Cup in South Korea and the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
The Japan tournament, co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour, is a 78-man field with a $9.75 million purse.
