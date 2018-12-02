Jon Rahm broke into tears when he beat Tiger Woods in the Ryder Cup, the most meaningful moment of his career.
Sunday wasn't bad either, not with Woods handing him the trophy after Rahm turned a potential shootout into a runaway victory on the back nine in the Bahamas to end his year by winning the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas.
That makes two full years as a pro for the 24-year-old Spaniard, each with three victories worldwide.
"I hope I keep winning three times every year," Rahm said. "Still wouldn't get to what Tiger's done in 20 years, but it would be pretty impressive."
Starting the final round in a three-way tie with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson, Rahm took the lead for good on the eighth hole and never trailed again. Finau was his final challenger until he took double bogey on the par-4 14th hole as Rahm made birdie for a five-shot lead, and the rest was easy.
Rahm closed with a 7-under 65 for a four-shot victory at Albany Golf Club.
"Even if I make a 4 there, I'm going to have to do something pretty dang special," Finau said. "Hats off to Jon this week. He played incredible golf, and he deserved to win this week."
Woods was never in the picture until it was time to hand out the trophy. Woods got off to another rough start, rallied on the back nine and had to settle for a 1-over 73 to finish 17th against the 18-man field. He finished 19 shots behind, the biggest gap this year from the winner over 72 holes.
"Overall, it was a long week, but one that I hope the players enjoyed," Woods said in his role as tournament host.
College football
Bill Snyder already was considered the architect of the greatest turnaround in college football history before he decided to return from a three-year retirement to resurrect Kansas State again.
Now, the 79-year-old coach is heading back into retirement.
Snyder decided to step away after 27 seasons on the sideline, ending a Hall of Fame tenure in Manhattan that began in the Big Eight and weathered seismic shifts in college football. Along the way he overcame throat cancer, sent dozens of players to the NFL and gave countless more an opportunity to succeed not only on the field but also in life.
The Wildcats fell apart during a season-ending loss to Iowa State, leaving them 5-7 and at home for the bowl season. Snyder finishes with a resume featuring a record of 215-117-1, trips to 19 bowl games, two Big 12 championships and a legacy that will endure long into the future.
• Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain has been named head coach at Central Michigan.
Central Michigan announced McElwain's hiring Sunday. He replaces John Bonamego, who went 1-11 in his fourth season after taking the Chippewas to three straight bowls.
The 56-year-old McElwain was at Michigan for one season. He previously coached at Florida, where he was Southeastern Conference coach of the year in his first season (2015) and went 22-12 overall.
• Terry Bowden raised Akron's profile, made the Zips competitive and led them to bowl games over seven seasons. It wasn't enough.
Bowden was fired Sunday, a day after Akron completed a disappointing 4-8 season with a 28-3 loss at South Carolina. The Zips lost their last five games.
Athletic director Larry Williams announced Bowden's dismissal, saying it came after a thorough review of the program in consultation with the school's president and board of trustees.
• The SEC championship thriller between Alabama and Georgia on CBS drew the highest television rating for regular-season college football game in seven years.
CBS announced the game drew a 10.52 rating, an increase of 25 percent over last year's SEC title game between Auburn and Georgia and the best rating for any non-bowl game since LSU and Alabama played a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in November 2011. That Game of the Century got an 11.9 rating on CBS.
The network said Alabama's 35-28 victory Saturday was the second-best rating for an SEC championship since the event started in 1992, trailing only Florida-Alabama in 2009 at 11.8.
Basketball
Jeff Van Gundy did his job. USA Basketball is headed to the World Cup.
The U.S. rallied late to beat Uruguay 78-70 on Sunday night at Montevideo, Uruguay to wrap up a spot next year in the FIBA World Cup in China. The U.S. won the last two World Cups in 2010 and 2014, and will aim to become the first nation to capture three consecutive gold medals.
Travis Trice scored 17 points in the clinching win for the U.S., which used rosters filled primarily by G League players in qualifying. John Jenkins added 13 points for the Americans (8-2), who have two qualifying games remaining at North Carolina in February.
Gregg Popovich will coach the Americans at the World Cup in China, which also serves as an Olympic qualifier, and he raved about the job Van Gundy did as the U.S. coach in the qualifiers.
"Coach Van Gundy has been brilliant and he's working for pennies, zero pennies," Popovich said. "He wants to do it for the country and he loves coaching. There's nobody better to put a team together quickly."
Boxing
Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has been upgraded from critical to stable condition and remains in an induced coma Sunday after being knocked out Saturday night in his light heavyweight title fight at Quebec City.
Boxing promoter Yvon Michel tweeted about the 41-year-old Stevenson's condition.
Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round Saturday night to take the Canadians' World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.
Stevenson dropped to 29-2-1 with his first loss since 2010 and first in Canada. The 31-year-old Gvozdyk, from the Ukraine, improved to 16-0.
