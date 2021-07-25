Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympics

Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament Sunday, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic.
Word of Rahm’s positive test came from the Spanish Olympic committee about four hours after USA Golf delivered the same news about DeChambeau.
They are among the best-known of the some 11,000 athletes descending on Japan for the 17-day sports festival at which negative COVID tests — but not vaccinations — are required to participate.
Spain’s Olympic federation explained that Rahm had two negative tests after leaving England, where he played in the British Open earlier this month. But a third test that was also required came back positive.
The country said it would not seek to replace Rahm, leaving Adri Arnaus as its only player in the men’s tournament, which starts Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside of Tokyo.
This is the second positive test for Rahm in fewer than two months. He was holding a six-shot lead after three rounds at the Memorial in early June when he was informed as he was coming of the course that he had tested positive and would have to withdraw.
He came back two weeks later to win the U.S. Open and vault to No. 1 in the world. And now, Tokyo will be without the last two U.S. Open winners; DeChambeau won it at Winged Foot in 2020.
After his win at Torrey Pines, Rahm said he was vaccinated when he tested positive at the Memorial, but still had to be quarantined because he had not been vaccinated for 14 days.
- Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday in Evian-Les-Bains, France for her first major title.
Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.
Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.
She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.
Football
Deshaun Watson was planning to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined.
Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings on Sunday with practice scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January after the Texans, who won the AFC South in 2018 and ‘19, sunk to 4-12 last season.
His future was further clouded in March after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.
Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
General manager Nick Caserio has mostly avoided questions about Watson’s future, but has said that the team is “respectful of the legal process.” New coach David Culley has outright refused to answer questions regarding about the quarterback this offseason.
- Gone are the days of the Chicago Bears talking about the potential of a breakthrough for Anthony Miller.
The wide receiver showed promise in his rookie season of 2018 after the team traded up in Round 2 to select him 51st overall out of Memphis, catching 33 passes for 423 yards while showing a nose for the end zone with seven touchdowns.
Miller struggled to show consistency after that season, though, and too often the staff would talk about attention to details when it came to his play.
The Bears also would rave about improvements Miller had made, but progress and consistency were difficult to find.
The team began trying to deal Miller earlier this offseason and reportedly found a taker Saturday, trading him to the Houston Texans in a deal NFL Network said involves a swap of late-round draft picks.
Never mind that the team once again talked up Miller this spring. His fate pretty much was sealed after last season. Miller, in the final year of his rookie contract, gets a fresh start with the Texans, who are in need of playmakers a little more than a year after dealing away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Bears now move on at slot receiver with Damiere Byrd an interesting target as the team prepares to report for training camp Sunday.