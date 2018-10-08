Raheem Jeelani.jpg

Raheem Asiah Jeelani, 33, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, first-degree recklessly causing injury, vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia

