Radwill almost became a teacher, now she's been helping patients for more than 45 years

Kathie Radwill’s older sister was a teacher, so Radwill just figured she would do the same. But then her mother asked, “Why would you do that? … I think you need to go into nursing.” Radwill’s best subjects while attending St. Catherine’s High School in her hometown of Racine were math and science and she developed a particular love for chemistry and biochemistry.
When her mom suggested becoming a nurse, Radwill remembers replying “Oh, OK.”
Those conversations set Radwill, now 68, on a path that she followed for more than 40 years. She graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Racine (which closed in 1986) and has been a nurse since 1974. She had to do the math to realize she’s been a nurse for 46 years.
She considered retiring a couple years back but decided against it.
“I’m still working by choice because I really enjoy being a nurse,” she said. “I feel like I can really make a difference for patients. I’m the bridge between patient and doctor.”
But one of her first big roles had very little to do with patients. In the 1970s, when what is now Ascension All Saints Hospital at 3801 Spring St. was first established, Radwill was an instrumental member of the team that trained nurses on how to work in their new digs.
She then spent most of the first half of her career working with patients and families in intensive care units. But for the last 22 years, she’s been in general surgery.
“That’s the beauty about being a nurse: There’s so many different facets of being a nurse,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed my profession.”
Currently she works directly with Dr. Jerry Hardacre, a breast cancer surgeon in Racine.
“She can predict my next move and I can predict her next move,” Hardacre, who nominated Radwill for this recognition, said. “It’s a very strong working relationship.”
The majority of Radwill’s job nowadays involves working with patients behind the scenes: setting up appointments, advocating for patient needs and performing aftercare check-ups following surgeries.
“She is a wonderful communicator with patients,” Hardacre said. “When I’m done with my discussion with the patient and we’re putting a treatment plan in place, Kathie is the one helping them be ready for their surgery, telling them their expectations and everything else they need to know.”
Q: Dr. Hardacre, why do you think Radwill is such an effective nurse?
A: “She’s just such a positive person and her positivity really helps my patients, especially the breast cancer patients when they’re at the most vulnerable part of their life.”
Q: Kathie, why do you keep working after all these years?
A: “If I can make a patient’s life a little bit better, because I was involved, that makes my day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!