Raducanu on the rise

Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows for her second Grand Slam tournament ranked so low that she needed to go through qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. She's just 18, so new to all of this, and yet no one has figured out a way to stop her.

Not even take a set off her.

Showing off the shots and poise of someone much more experienced, the 150th-ranked Raducanu became the first qualifier to get to the U.S. Open semifinals in the professional era — and, remarkably, the second teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four — by eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

“To have so many young players here doing so well — it just shows how strong the next generation is,” said Britain's Raducanu, who joins Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the semifinals. “Everyone's on their trajectory. ... It's my own journey at the end of the day.”

And what a ride she is on at the moment.