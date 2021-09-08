Raducanu on the rise

Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows for her second Grand Slam tournament ranked so low that she needed to go through qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. She's just 18, so new to all of this, and yet no one has figured out a way to stop her.
Not even take a set off her.
Showing off the shots and poise of someone much more experienced, the 150th-ranked Raducanu became the first qualifier to get to the U.S. Open semifinals in the professional era — and, remarkably, the second teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four — by eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.
“To have so many young players here doing so well — it just shows how strong the next generation is,” said Britain's Raducanu, who joins Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the semifinals. “Everyone's on their trajectory. ... It's my own journey at the end of the day.”
And what a ride she is on at the moment.
Raducanu won all 16 sets she has contested through eight matches over the past 1½ weeks — three during the qualifying rounds and another five in the main draw. She next will face No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, a two-time major runner-up, or No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, a semifinalist at this year's French Open, on Thursday for a spot in the final.
The other women's semifinal will be the 73rd-ranked Fernandez against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
In Wednesday's men's quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic was scheduled to try to extend his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing Matteo Berrettini at night in a rematch of the Wimbledon final, while Olympic champion Alexander Zverev met Lloyd Harris.
Raducanu was ranked outside of the top 300 in late June when she got a chance to play at Wimbledon thanks to a wild-card invitation. In that Grand Slam debut, she reached the fourth round before stopping during that match when she had trouble breathing.
Football
Hey, he's back!
No, not Tom Brady, who's only 44 and as healthy as any NFL quarterback. Dak Prescott will be behind center for Dallas, returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed the 2020 season for the Cowboys.
There will be as much focus on Prescott on Thursday night when the schedule kicks off at Tampa as there will be on Brady.
“I’m definitely ready,” said Prescott, who sat out the preseason games with a shoulder issue. “I put in a lot of work to get to this point. Whether it was months ago, rehabbing the ankle, to the last few (weeks) keeping the feet working while I was letting my arm rest.”
At his age, many would be advising nothing but rest for Brady — as a retiree. That's simply not him.
“I feel pretty good," Brady said. “I feel like we have a great opportunity ahead of us and anytime you start the season and it’s the first game of the year, it’s pretty exciting.”
Important to bear in mind here is where this game very well could be decided: on defense. And that is a huge edge for the Bucs, who return all 22 starters from their Super Bowl team. Dallas had a historically inept unit last year and spent much of the draft in April trying to upgrade it.
• T.J. Watt's contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers have dragged on to the point of distraction as the season opener in Buffalo looms on Sunday.
Ben Roethlisberger has some advice on how the organization can make it all go away: pay the All-Pro outside linebacker “whatever the heck he wants.”
While Watt, a former University of Wisconsin standout, practiced in pads with his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since the end of last season, Roethlisberger urged the Steelers to do whatever it takes to lock Watt up long term before an unofficial deadline passes this weekend.
"One of the reasons I took less money was for guys like him to get paid,” said Roethlisberger, who r enegotiated his contract in March to lessen his salary cap hit for 2021.
“And he needs to get paid. He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for. T.J. Watt is that guy who should get whatever he wants.”
Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is in the final season of the deal he signed after the Steelers selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's become one of the most dominant edge rushers in the league and his 49 1/2 sacks through four seasons is the sixth-highest total by any player during the first four years of his career.
• The Minnesota Vikings signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a contract extension on Wednesday, securing their most reliable blocker for the long term.
O'Neill was drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and would have been eligible for free agency next year. He cracked the lineup as a rookie and has started 42 games in his first three seasons. During his span as a starter, the Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL.
Track & field
Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene soared above her gold medal leap to clear a world-leading 2.05 meters at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.
Another stellar three-way contest was sealed by Lasitskene going one centimeter beyond her title-winning clearance from the Tokyo Olympics. It also earned the Russian a $30,000 prize for winners on the season-long Diamond League circuit.