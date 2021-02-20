Racing: Veteran Allmendinger set to lead youngsters

He planned to do television work and maybe moonlight for team owners he considers friends. Kaulig kept Allmendinger engaged in 2019 by giving him quality cars that could win in five Xfinity races. The program swelled to 11 races last season and the “Trophy Hunter” had three victories in 16 starts.

Allmendinger was helping Kaulig grow a program. The team started in 2016 and this season Allemendinger will run full time for the Xfinity championship as one of three Kaulig contenders. He’ll also drive select Cup races as part of Kaulig’s development.

Having a central role in Kaulig’s push to the top has made NASCAR enjoyable again for Allmendinger. He remembered last week when Kaz Grala made his first Daytona 500 start just how special the sport had once been to him.

“I was standing next to Kaz by the car during driver intros and I think veterans sometimes, we lose sight of how big the 500 is,” Allmendinger said. “When you are just standing there and you see somebody who has made his first 500, his eyes lit up — it made me feel good.”

Notes

NASCAR this week tweaked the backstretch chicane on the Daytona course after dirt and grass played a pivotal role in the Feb. 9 messy Busch Clash.