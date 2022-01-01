Racing toward a fourth MVP

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers went into this season intent on savoring every moment — just as he had last year.

There’s been a lot to savor — just like there was last year.

Which is why the Green Bay Packers quarterback is on the cusp of winning the NFL MVP — just like last year.

Only this time, if Rodgers does win the award, he says it will be more special than his previous three (2011, 2014, 2020) were.

“Yes, 100 percent it would,” Rodgers said as the Packers prepared for Sunday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. “This has been one of my favorite years of football.

“It’s hard to think of a year that I’ve enjoyed more than this one, even with all the adversity.”

That adversity has included an offseason of discontent during which he contemplated life with another team or life without football altogether; a stinker of a season opener, a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville; a bout with COVID-19 after Rodgers misled and obfuscated about his vaccination status during training camp; a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot that he injured while working out during his quarantine, an injury that has significantly curtailed his practice time ever since; and public backlash and ridicule — much of it self-inflicted — after he complained about a “woke mob” and “cancel-culture” coming after him during a rambling, often inaccurate soliloquy about COVID-19 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the show where he and the host later predicted he would not win the 2021 MVP because many of the 50 voters would not put him on their ballot because of his views on the pandemic and vaccination.

All the while, though, Rodgers has played brilliantly, showing at age 38 that he has plenty of excellent football left in him after 17 NFL seasons and giving voters very little reason to vote for anyone but him. While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have all had seasons that put them in the conversation, Rodgers is the clear favorite with two games left in the league’s inaugural 17-game regular season.

Not only are the Packers sporting the NFL’s best record (12-3) and are on the verge of locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the conference’s lone first-round playoff bye that comes along with it, but Rodgers’ 14-game stat line — he missed the team’s Nov. 7 loss to the Chiefs while sidelined with COVID-19 — compares favorably to his numbers from a year ago, when he garnered 44 of the 50 votes for MVP and set career bests for completion percentage (70.7%) and touchdown passes (48). His 121.5 quarterback rating last season was the second-highest of his career and second-highest in NFL history, one point off of his NFL-record 122.5 rating in 2011.

This season, Rodgers has put up similarly gaudy numbers even with full-capacity crowds at road games preventing him from taking advantage of the relative quiet of opposing stadiums. He enters Sunday night’s game having completed 323 of 475 passes (68.0%) for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions for a passer rating of 110.8. Named the NFC’s offensive player of the month in December, Rodgers ranks first in the NFL in QB rating, first in lowest interception percentage (0.8%), first in touchdown percentage (6.9%), tied for fourth in touchdown passes, sixth in completion percentage and 10th in yardage.

Add to that the challenges the team as a whole and the offense have faced — losing 80% of its preferred starting line to injuries, significant injuries at wide receiver and tight end, and most recently a COVID-19 outbreak that has swept through the facility — and it’s no wonder Rodgers feels like playing so well this season has been so rewarding.

“If there’s one thing that’s different this year than any year that I’ve been here, it would probably just be the adversity that we’ve had to overcome,” said quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who originally joined the Packers’ coaching staff in 2014 under then-head coach Mike McCarthy. “He had some himself, dealing with the COVID deal, and the number of people that we’ve lost in games because of that and injuries. The offensive line has never looked the way it has this year in comparison to the other years I’ve been here as far as the number of different lineups we’ve had to put out there.

“So what’s so impressive is all the adversity that we’ve had to deal with and to still be able to go out there and be effective. That part of it has been really impressive.”

As a result, according to BetOnline, Rodgers is the favorite to win the MVP at 5/8 odds, followed by Brady (4/1), Taylor (23/4), Mahomes (11/1), Allen (14/1), Kupp (28/1) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (28/1).

“It’s been quite a journey. It’s been a lot of fun and it’s great just learning from a guy of his caliber,” said Packers third-year head coach Matt LaFleur, who pointed to the 2020 offseason as the most important timeframe for the growth of his connection with his quarterback. “I know I’ve said this many times — obviously, the talent speaks for itself. But I think what is even more profound is how his mind works.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with him on a daily basis. I hope it stays that way for a long time to come.”

Whether that happens is certainly up in the air, even as Rodgers spoke about wanting to recognize the “good old days” while still in them and acknowledged how special this season has been while playing with three of his closest friends (wide receiver Randall Cobb, left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Davante Adams) for coaches (LaFleur, Getsy, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) that he loves with an organization for which he’s been the face of the franchise for more than a decade.

“Obviously having Randall back and getting even closer with David, loving the coaching staff, the response from the fans, the support that I’ve gotten, and then the ability to still go out on the field and perform,” Rodgers said, rattling off the reasons this season as meant so much to him. “I’ve told the guys this a few times when I’ve had the opportunity to speak to them pregame, one of the greatest satisfactions in life is being held to a standard by your teammates and living up to that standard.

“I know when I take the field, that there’s a standard those guys hold me to and there’s an expectation of performance. And to be able to go out there and perform week after week — the way that I want to perform — has been extremely meaningful to me.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to still be starting here in Green Bay and to lead this team and to play at a high level, and to continue to grow, through the adversity, through the ups and downs, the frustrations and the successes and the triumphs. I’ve really enjoyed this season, and I would definitely love to finish out the year strong and win my fourth.”

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0