Racing: Title contenders debating track etiquette

“We have to assume, based on past results, that one of those guys at the bottom are going to go out and win these next two races,” Hamlin said. “If they do that, then that cutline moves right to me.”

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Truex and Logano are all below the cutline. Of the eight drivers vying for the title, only Larson, Blaney and Hamlin have yet to win a Cup championship.

Elliott is the first driver below the cutline and although he won at Kansas in the 2018 playoff race, was second in the 2019 playoff race and sixth last October, he doesn’t have a single win on an oval this year. Both of his victories were on road courses.

“The results are what they are and whatever the reason may be doesn’t matter,” Elliott said. “You either do or you don’t, and we haven’t checked that box yet this year. I don’t feel like it’s been a lack of performance. On certain ovals, I feel we like we’ve been really solid. I feel like we’re just as capable as a year ago or the year before that.”

Larson is the 10/11 favorite to win Kansas, per FanDuel. ... Kansas marks the final race of the season in which the rules package of 550 horsepower will be used this season. Seven drivers have combined for 11 victories in that configuration. Larson has three 550 wins, followed by Blaney and Kyle Busch with two each. Hamlin is the only other playoff driver with a win on a 550 track — at Las Vegas in the second round of the playoffs. ... NBC Sports pit reporter Parker Kligerman will race Sunday for Gaunt Brothers Racing in his first Cup start since 2019.

