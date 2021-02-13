Racing: Rhodes runs smooth, earns first career win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ben Rhodes raced to his first career victory at Daytona International Speedway with a last-corner pass Friday night in the NASCAR Truck Series opener.

Rhodes was tailing Cory Roper when he slowed to hook up with teammate Matt Crafton for a push. Crafton threw a block and darted to the top, creating momentum that helped Rhodes pull even with Roper.

Multiple trucks crashed behind the leaders and Rhodes edged ahead on the outside. Jordan Anderson ducked low around Rhodes and fell 0.036 behind catching Rhodes.

“As a driver you are always asked about what your biggest accomplishment is. This is it. This is hands down it,” Rhodes said. “This is the place to be.”

Anderson was second at Daytona for the second consecutive year. He drove through the field from 12th to nearly winning the race on the final lap.

Anderson’s first trip to Daytona was as an 8-year-old when he and his father camped in the family truck and caught the races.

“Just being here is exciting for me,” Anderson said. “So much energy, so much emotion. I shouldn’t be here. I shouldn’t be here in a national series coming from Columbia, South Carolina.”