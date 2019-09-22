Federated Auto Parts 400

(Saturday's race)

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.

2. (4) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.

3. (6) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400.

4. (1) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 400.

5. (19) Ryan Newman (P), Ford, 400.

6. (13) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.

7. (2) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.

8. (5) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 400.

9. (14) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 400.

10. (10) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.

11. (28) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 400.

12. (37) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 400.

13. (3) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 399.

14. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 399.

15. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 399.

16. (7) Aric Almirola (P), Ford, 399.

17. (15) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 399.

18. (9) Kurt Busch (P), Chevrolet, 398.

19. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 398.

20. (26) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 397.

21. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397.

22. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.

23. (20) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 396.

24. (25) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 396.

25. (22) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 396.

26. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.

27. (24) Paul Menard, Ford, 395.

28. (34) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 395.

29. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 395.

30. (21) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 394.

31. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 393.

32. (32) Austin Theriault, Chevrolet, 392.

33. (38) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 391.

34. (35) Spencer Boyd(i), Chevrolet, 388.

35. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 384.

36. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Brakes, 265.

37. (33) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Accident, 233.

38. (16) Erik Jones (P), Toyota, 400.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.437 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 57 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.630 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B. Keselowski (P) 1-53;M. Truex Jr. (P) 54-103;K. Busch (P) 104-245;B. Keselowski (P) 246-281;M. Truex Jr. (P) 282-314;K. Busch (P) 315-374;M. Truex Jr. (P) 375-400.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch (P) 2 times for 202 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 3 times for 109 laps; Brad Keselowski (P) 2 times for 89 laps.

Stage‥1 Top Ten: 19,18,2,11,4,14,95,9,48,1

Stage‥2 Top Ten: 18,19,11,2,6,4,9,14,48,42

