Monster Energy Big Machine Vodka 400 Results
(Sunday's results)
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160.
2. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 160.
3. (15) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 160.
4. (29) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160.
5. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160.
6. (33) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160.
7. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160.
8. (22) Ryan Newman, Ford, 160.
9. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160.
10. (2) Paul Menard, Ford, 160.
11. (20) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 160.
12. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160.
13. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160.
14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 160.
15. (16) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 160.
16. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 160.
17. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160.
18. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 160.
19. (30) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 160.
20. (17) David Ragan, Ford, 160.
21. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160.
22. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160.
23. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 160.
24. (36) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 157.
25. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 157.
26. (40) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 157.
27. (27) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 156.
28. (38) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 156.
29. (39) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 155.
30. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 155.
31. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 153.
32. (28) Matt Tifft, Ford, Accident, 147.
33. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 129.
34. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 109.
35. (5) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 105.
36. (32) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, Accident, 104.
37. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Engine, 87.
38. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 48.
39. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 48.
40. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 40.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.443 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hours, 20 Minutes, 6 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 6.118 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 48 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K. Harvick 0; K. Harvick 1-12; R. Chastain 13; K. Harvick 14-42; J. Logano 43-52; K. Larson 53-56; K. Harvick 57-84; K. Larson 85; W. Byron 86; J. Logano 87; J. Johnson 88-91; P. Menard 92; K. Harvick 93-111; R. Blaney 112-130; K. Harvick 131-160.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick 5 times for 118 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 19 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 11 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 5 laps; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 4 laps; William Byron 1 time for 1 lap; Ross Chastain 1 time for 1 lap; Paul Menard 1 time for 1 lap.
