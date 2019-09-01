Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
(Saturday's results)
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap Length: 1.366 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147.
2. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 147.
3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147.
4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 147.
5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 147.
6. (14) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 147.
7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 147.
8. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147.
9. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 147.
10. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147.
11. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147.
12. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147.
13. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147.
14. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147.
15. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147.
16. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 147.
17. (18) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 147.
18. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 147.
19. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 147.
20. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 147.
21. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 146.
22. (16) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 146.
23. (21) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 146.
24. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 146.
25. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 144.
26. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 144.
27. (24) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 144.
28. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, 144.
29. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 143.
30. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 143.
31. (31) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Suspension, 133.
32. (34) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Engine, 128.
33. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 114.
34. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Accident, 85.
35. (25) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Brakes, 72.
36. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Transmission, 61.
37. (30) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Axle, 34.
38. (38) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Electrical, 27.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.131 mph.
Time of Race: 1 Hour, 41 Minutes, 8 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .602 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 23 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R. Blaney 1-15; T. Reddick 16-84; R. Blaney 85-92; T. Reddick 93; R. Blaney 94-120; D. Hamlin 121-147.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 2 times for 70 laps; Ryan Blaney 3 times for 50 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 27 laps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.