Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

(Saturday's results)

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap Length: 1.366 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147.

2. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 147.

3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147.

4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 147.

5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 147.

6. (14) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 147.

7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 147.

8. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147.

9. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 147.

10. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147.

11. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147.

12. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147.

13. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147.

14. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147.

15. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147.

16. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 147.

17. (18) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 147.

18. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 147.

19. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 147.

20. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 147.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

21. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 146.

22. (16) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 146.

23. (21) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 146.

24. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 146.

25. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 144.

26. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 144.

27. (24) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 144.

28. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, 144.

29. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 143.

30. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 143.

31. (31) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Suspension, 133.

32. (34) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Engine, 128.

33. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 114.

34. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Accident, 85.

35. (25) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Brakes, 72.

36. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Transmission, 61.

37. (30) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Axle, 34.

38. (38) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Electrical, 27.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.131 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hour, 41 Minutes, 8 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .602 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Blaney 1-15; T. Reddick 16-84; R. Blaney 85-92; T. Reddick 93; R. Blaney 94-120; D. Hamlin 121-147.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 2 times for 70 laps; Ryan Blaney 3 times for 50 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 27 laps.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments