Monster Energy Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

(Sunday's race)

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, North Carolina

Lap Length 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109.

2. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109.

3. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 109.

4. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 109.

5. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109.

6. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109.

7. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 109.

8. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109.

9. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 109.

10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 109.

11. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 109.

12. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109.

13. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109.

14. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109.

15. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 109.

16. (10) Paul Menard, Ford, 109.

17. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 109.

18. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 109.

19. (28) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109.

20. (23) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 109.

21. (14) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 109.

22. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109.

23. (30) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 109.

24. (25) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 109.

25. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 109.

26. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 109.

27. (26) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 109.

28. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 109.

29. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 109.

30. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 109.

31. (39) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 109.

32. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 109.

33. (20) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 109.

34. (13) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 108.

35. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 108.

36. (35) Garrett Smithley, Ford, Axle, 100.

37. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Suspension, 99.

38. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Suspension, 83.

39. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Electrical, 66.

40. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 23.

Race Staistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.499 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hours, 20 Minutes, 58 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 3.024 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-21; K. Larson 22-26; J. Logano 27-30; C. Elliott 31-42; M. Truex Jr. 43; C. Bowyer 44-45; B. Keselowski 46-48; C. Elliott 49-64; K. Harvick 65-75; W. Byron 76-77; C. Elliott 78; D. Hemric 79-80; K. Harvick 81-103; C. Elliott 104-109.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 4 times for 35 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 34 laps; William Byron 2 times for 23 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 5 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 4 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 3 laps; Clint Bowyer 1 time for 2 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 2 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.

