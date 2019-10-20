Monster Energy Hollywood Casino 400
Sunday
At Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (23) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 277.
2. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 277.
3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 277.
4. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 277.
5. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 277.
6. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 277.
7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 277.
8. (21) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 277.
9. (40) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 277.
10. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 277.
11. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 277.
12. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 277.
13. (26) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 277.
14. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 277.
15. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 277.
16. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 277.
17. (29) Joey Logano, Ford, 277.
18. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, 277.
19. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 277.
20. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 277.
21. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 277.
22. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 276.
23. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 274.
24. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 274.
25. (17) Matt Tifft, Ford, 273.
26. (2) David Ragan, Ford, 273.
27. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 272.
28. (31) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 272.
29. (32) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 271.
30. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 271.
31. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 270.
32. (8) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 270.
33. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 268.
34. (35) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 267.
35. (10) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 263.
36. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 262.
37. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Vibration, 203.
38. (39) Joey Gase, Toyota, Accident, 107.
39. (38) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Too Slow, 95.
40. (7) Ryan Newman, Ford, Accident, 72.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.491 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hours, 2 Minutes, 39 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .128 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 32 laps.
Lead Changes: 15 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hemric 1-4; K. Larson 5-6; B. Keselowski 7-8; K. Larson 9-48; W. Byron 49; D. Hamlin 50-58; K. Larson 59-76; R. Blaney 77-78; J. Logano 79-82; C. Elliott 83-86; D. Suarez 87-92; M. Truex Jr. 93-125; D. Hamlin 126-218; A. Bowman 219-225; R. Stenhouse Jr. 226; D. Hamlin 227-277.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 153 laps; Kyle Larson 3 times for 60 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 33 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 7 laps; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 6 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 4 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 4 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 4 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 2 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap; William Byron 1 time for 1 lap.
