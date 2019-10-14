Energy 1000Bulbs.com 500
(Monday results)
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap Length: 2.66 miles
Pole Position Parentheses
1. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188.
2. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 188.
3. (40) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.
4. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.
5. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 188.
6. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.
7. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 188.
8. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188.
9. (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 188.
10. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.
11. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.
12. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188.
13. (16) Matt Tifft, Ford, 188.
14. (25) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 188.
15. (32) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 188.
16. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 188.
17. (15) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188.
18. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 188.
19. (26) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.
20. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 187.
21. (29) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 187.
22. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 187.
23. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.
24. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 185.
25. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 182.
26. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 182.
27. (28) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 181.
28. (24) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, Accident, 181.
29. (17) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 181.
30. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 181.
31. (35) Blake Jones, Chevrolet, 179.
32. (19) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 168.
33. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 162.
34. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 162.
35. (37) Austin Theriault, Ford, Accident, 162.
36. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Accident, 161.
37. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 106.
38. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 106.
39. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 106.
40. (39) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, Engine, 53.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.644 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 39 Mins, 35 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.007 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.
Lead Changes: 47 among 19 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B. Keselowski 1-4; K. Busch 5-6; A. Dillon 7; K. Busch 8-18; R. Blaney 19-33; E. Jones 34; A. Almirola 35; B. Keselowski 36-40; R. Newman 41-43; B. Keselowski 44-45; K. Busch 46; C. Elliott 47-49; D. Hemric ‥ 50; W. Byron 51-53; J. Logano 54; W. Byron 55-58; B. Wallace 59; R. Blaney 60-72; J. Logano 73-77; C. Elliott 78-83; B. Keselowski 84-86; C. Elliott 87-89; B. Keselowski 90-93; A. Almirola 94-95; J. Johnson 96-97; C. Elliott 98-101; J. Logano 102-103; C. Elliott 104-106; C. Bowyer 107-111; C. Buescher 112; B. Keselowski 113-116; W. Byron 117; C. Bowyer 118-125; K. Busch 126; J. Logano 127-133; A. Theriault 134; R. Stenhouse Jr 135-142; J. Logano 143; R. Stenhouse Jr 144-150; K. Busch 151-153; L. Cassill 154; W. Byron 155-159; R. Stenhouse Jr 160-175; K. Busch 176-179; R. Stenhouse Jr 180; K. Busch 181; R. Blaney 182-188.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ryan Blaney 3 times for 35 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr 4 times for 32 laps; Brad Keselowski 6 times for 22 laps; Chase Elliott 5 times for 19 laps; Kurt Busch 3 times for 16 laps; Joey Logano 5 times for 16 laps; William Byron 4 times for 13 laps; Clint Bowyer 2 times for 13 laps; Kyle Busch 4 times for 7 laps; Aric Almirola 2 times for 3 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 3 laps; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 2 laps; Austin Theriault 1 time for 1 lap; Daniel Hemric ‥ 1 time for 1 lap; Austin Dillon 1 time for 1 lap; Chris Buescher 1 time for 1 lap; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 1 lap; Erik Jones 1 time for 1 lap; Landon Cassill 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.