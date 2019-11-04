XFINITY O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 Results
(Saturday's race)
Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.
2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.
3. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.
5. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.
6. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.
7. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200.
8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
9. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200.
10. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.
11. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.
12. (17) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200.
13. (22) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200.
14. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200.
15. (28) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 199.
16. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199.
17. (27) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199.
18. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 199.
19. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 199.
20. (18) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199.
21. (36) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 197.
22. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197.
23. (16) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 197.
24. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196.
25. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 194.
26. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193.
27. (32) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 175.
28. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162.
29. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 160.
30. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, Accident, 150.
31. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, Accident, 139.
32. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Engine, 88.
33. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 77.
34. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Transmission, 48.
35. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Carburetor, 35.
36. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Brakes, 32.
37. (33) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 17.
38. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Electrical, 3.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.543 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 34 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 5.561 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 51 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 1-5; C. Bell 6-59; T. Reddick 60-74; C. Bell 75; T. Reddick 76; C. Bell 77-92; A. Cindric 93-130; T. Reddick 131-141; R. Chastain 142-170; C. Bell 171-200.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 4 times for 101 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 38 laps; Tyler Reddick 4 times for 32 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 29 laps.
Stage‥1 Top Ten: 20,2,00,23,10,98,18,22,7,8
Stage‥2 Top Ten: 20,7,2,23,98,9,22,00,19,8
Formula 1
U.S. Grand Prix
Austin, Texas
1. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 56 laps, 1:33.55.7, 25.
2. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 56, +4.148 seconds behind, 18.
3. (33) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 56, +5.002. 15.
4. (16) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 56, +52.239, 13.
5. (23) Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda, 56, +78.038, 10.
6. (3) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 56, +90.366, 8.
7. (4) Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 56, 90.764, 6.
8. (55) Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 55, +1 lap, 4.
9. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 55, +1 lap, 2.
10. (11) Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 55, +1 lap, 1.
11. (7) Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
12. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 55, +1 lap.
13. (18) Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 55, +1 lap.
14. (99) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
15. (8) Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
16. (10) Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 55, +1 lap.
17. (63) George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 55, +1 lap.
18. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 52, did not finish.
Not classified
Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 31, did not finish.
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 7, did not finish.
