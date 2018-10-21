Monster Energy-Hollywood Casino 400
At Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267.
2. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267.
3. (27) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267.
4. (6) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267.
5. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267.
6. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267.
7. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267.
8. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 267.
9. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267.
10. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267.
11. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267.
12. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267.
13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267.
14. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 266.
15. (16) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 266.
16. (21) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266.
17. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 266.
18. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 266.
19. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 265.
20. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 265.
21. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 265.
22. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 264.
23. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 264.
24. (8) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 263.
25. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 263.
26. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 263.
27. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 262.
28. (26) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 259.
29. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 258.
30. (19) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 258.
31. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 256.
32. (18) Paul Menard, Ford, 256.
33. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 250.
34. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 219.
35. (37) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Transmission, 216.
36. (39) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Vibration, 157.
37. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Transmission, 151.
38. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, Engine, 55.
39. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 37.
40. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Engine, 3.
———
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 152.713 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hours, 38 Minutes, 2 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.903 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J. Logano 1-40; A. Allmendinger 41-49; B. Wallace 50-51; J. Logano 52-62; R. Stenhouse Jr. 63; R. Blaney 64-71; J. Logano 72-120; R. Blaney 121; B. Keselowski 122-137; K. Harvick 138-213; B. Keselowski 214-223; C. Elliott 224-267.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Joey Logano 3 times for 100 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 76 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 44 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 26 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 9 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 9 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 2 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.
F1 United States Grand Prix
At Circuit of the Americas
Austin, Texas
Lap length: 3.42 miles
1. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 56 laps, 1:34:18.643, 25 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 56, +1.281 seconds, 18.
3. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 56, +2.342, 15.
4. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 56, +18.222, 12.
5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 56, +24.744, 10.
6. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 56, +87.210, 8.
7. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 56, +94.994, 6.
8. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India Mercedes, 56, +99.288, 4.
9. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 56, +100.657, 2.
10. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India Mercedes, 56, +101.080, 1.
11. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 55, +1 lap.
12. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
13. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren Renault, 55, +1 lap.
14. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 55, +1 lap.
15. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams Mercedes, 55, +1 lap.
16. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 54, +2 laps.<
Not classified
Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber Ferrari, 31 laps.
Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 8.
Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 2.
Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1.<
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, 346
2. Sebastian Vettel, 276
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 221
4. Valtteri Bottas, 217
5. Max Verstappen, 191
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 61
8. Kevin Magnussen, 55
9. Sergio Perez, 54
10. Esteban Ocon, 53
11. Fernando Alonso, 50
12. Carlos Sainz, 45
13. Romain Grosjean, 31
14. Pierre Gasly, 28
15. Charles Leclerc, 21
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
17. Lance Stroll, 6
18. Marcus Ericsson, 6
19. Brendon Hartley, 2
20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1<
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 563
2. Ferrari, 497
3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 337
4. Renault, 106
5. Haas Ferrari, 86
6. McLaren Renault, 58
7. Force India Mercedes, 48
8. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 30
9. Sauber Ferrari, 27
10. Williams Mercedes, 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.