Racing results for June 9

Monster Energy Series
Folds of Honor QuiktTrip 500
Sunday's results
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Georgia
Lap Length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, Running.
2. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325, Running.
3. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 325, Running.
4. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325, Running.
5. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325, Running.
6. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 325, Running.
7. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 325, Running.
8. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 325, Running.
9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 325, Running.
10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 325, Running.
11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 324, Running.
12. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 324, Running.
13. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 324, Running.
14. (17) Ryan Newman, Ford, 324, Running.
15. (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 324, Running.
16. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 324, Running.
17. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 324, Running.
18. (27) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 324, Running.
19. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 324, Running.
20. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 324, Running.
21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 324, Running.
22. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 324, Running.
23. (18) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 324, Running.
24. (36) Michael McDowell, Ford, 324, Running.
25. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 324, Running.
26. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 323, Running.
27. (25) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 323, Running.
28. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 322, Running.
29. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 322, Running.
30. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 321, Running.
31. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 316, Running.
32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 314, Running.
33. (20) William Byron, Chevrolet, 313, Running.
34. (32) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 313, Running.
35. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 312, Running.
36. (30) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 311, Running.
37. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 310, Running.
38. (26) Joey Gase, Ford, 308, Running.
39. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 259, Electrical.
40. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 3, Clutch.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 142.966 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 30 Mins, 3 Secs. Margin of Victory: 3.527 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-26;B. Keselowski 27;J. Logano 28-36;K. Harvick 37-65;M. Truex Jr. 66-68;K. Busch 69;K. Harvick 70-86;M. Truex Jr. 87-108;C. Bowyer 109-113;M. Truex Jr. 114;C. Bowyer 115-146;M. Truex Jr. 147-159;B. Keselowski 160-163;C. Bowyer 164-184;M. Truex Jr. 185-203;K. Busch 204-206;M. Truex Jr. 207-213;K. Busch 214-217;K. Harvick 218-267;R. Blaney 268-269;J. Logano 270;K. Harvick 271-325, Running.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick 4 times for 151 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 65 laps; Clint Bowyer 3 times for 58 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 10 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap.
Xfinity Series
EchoPark 250
Saturday's results
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta
Lap length: 1.54
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
2. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
3. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
4. (2) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
5. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 163. Running.
6. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
7. (11) Ross Chastai, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
8. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163. Running.
9. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 163. Running.
10. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
11. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
12. (10) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
13. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
14. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
15. (34) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
16. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163. Running.
17. (6) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 163. Running.
18. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 163. Running.
19. (32) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, 162. Running.
20. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
21. (16) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
22. (33) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
23. (25) Mason Massey, Toyota, 162. Running.
24. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
25. (17) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
26. (27) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
27. (15) Alex Labbe, Toyota, 162. Running.
28. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 162. Running.
29. (35) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 161. Running.
30. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 161. Running.
31. (19) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 156, Running.
32. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 129, Suspension.
33. (29) Timmy Hil, Toyota, 87, Alternator.
34. (18) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 50, Suspension.
35. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 47, Engine.
36. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 8, Clutch.
37. (36) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 3, Engine.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.832 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 2 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.858 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: N. Gragson 1-5;A. Cindric 6-17;J. Haley 18-25;A. Cindric 26-42;J. Allgaier 43;A. Cindric 44-82;C. Briscoe 83-98;M. Annett 99-101;C. Briscoe 102-125;N. Gragson 126;A. Allmendinger 127-163.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Cindric 3 times for 68 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 40 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 37 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 20
IndyCar
Genesys 300
Saturday's results
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap Length: 1.44 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running.
2. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 200, Running.
3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running.
4. (5) Zach Veach, Honda, 200, Running.
5. (13) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running.
6. (19) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running.
7. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running.
8. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running.
9. (20) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 200, Running.
10. (10) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 200, Running.
11. (12) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 199, Contact.
12. (18) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 199, Running.
13. (6) Will Power, Chevrolet, 199, Running.
14. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 199, Running.
15. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 199, Running.
16. (21) Jack Harvey, Honda, 199, Running.
17. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 198, Running.
18. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 198, Running.
19. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 196, Running.
20. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 190, Contact.
21. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 156, Mechanical.
22. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 36, Contact.
23. (16) Alex Palou, Honda, 36, Contact.
24. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 0, Did Not Start.
Race Statistics
Winner's average speed: 175.201 mph. Time of Race: 1:38:37.7648. Margin of victory: Under caution. Cautions: 4 for 24 laps. Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden, Josef 1 - 31, Dixon, Scott 32 - 34, Veach, Zach 35 - 36, Dixon, Scott 37 - 80, Newgarden, Josef 81 - 90, Dixon, Scott 91 - 200.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!