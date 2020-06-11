Racing results for June 12

Cup Series
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
Wednesday's results
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500 laps, 47 points.
2. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 44.
3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 34.
4. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 51.
5. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 40.
6. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 38.
7. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 32.
8. (15) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 34.
9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 34.
10. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500, 45.
11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500, 37.
12. (16) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500, 25.
13. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 500, 24.
14. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 500, 23.
15. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 499, 31.
16. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 499, 22.
17. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 499, 29.
18. (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 499, 19.
19. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 499, 18.
20. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497, 17.
21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 497, 16.
22. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 497, 15.
23. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 497, 14.
24. (12) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 497, 13.
25. (18) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 497, 12.
26. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 496, 11.
27. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 494, 10.
28. (32) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 494, 9.
29. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 494, 8.
30. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 494, 7.
31. (26) JJ Yeley, Ford, 493, 0.
32. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, 479, 0.
33. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, garage, 476, 4.
34. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 474, 3.
35. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 464, 0.
36. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 450, 0.
37. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 399, 1.
38. (39) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, electrical, 295, 1.
39. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, fuelpump, 105, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.383 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 23 minutes, 56 seconds. Margin of Victory: 4.705 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 52 laps. Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0; A.Almirola 1-19; J.Logano 20-62; C.Elliott 63; J.Logano 64-114; M.Truex 115; C.Lajoie 116-120; J.Logano 121-201; J.Johnson 202-271; R.Blaney 272-283; J.Logano 284-306; R.Blaney 307-328; J.Logano 329-364; B.Keselowski 365-369; M.Truex 370-500
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 5 times for 234 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 132 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 70 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 34 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 19 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Harvick, 2; J.Logano, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 452; 2. J.Logano, 424; 3. C.Elliott, 405; 4. M.Truex, 381; 5. B.Keselowski, 380; 6. R.Blaney, 361; 7. A.Bowman, 352; 8. D.Hamlin, 335; 9. Ky.Busch, 326; 10. Ku.Busch, 318; 11. J.Johnson, 301; 12. C.Bowyer, 288; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 278; 14. A.Almirola, 264; 15. E.Jones, 257; 16. W.Byron, 254.
