DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain spoiled one of NASCAR’s last great traditions when Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of persistent poor weather.
The race will be held at noon Sunday, which helps NBC avoid a head-to-head conflict with the final game of the Women’s World Cup.
NASCAR has run at Daytona during the July 4th weekend since 1959 but is abandoning that tradition in a scheduling shake-up next season. Daytona will instead host the regular-season finale in August, while the holiday weekend race will move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Weather in part made Daytona amenable to surrendering the holiday weekend — every day since the track opened Thursday has been disrupted by either lightning or rain. Cup qualifying for Saturday night’s race was canceled because lightning in the area prevented NASCAR access to inspect the cars.
The field was set by points, with Joey Logano scheduled to start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch.
Thick dark clouds dumped heavy rain over Daytona most of Saturday afternoon, spoiling the pre-race pomp and circumstances surrounding the proud NASCAR event. From 1959 through 1987, the race ran on July 4 before being moved to the Saturday of the closest weekend. From 1959 through 1997, the race started no later than 11 a.m.
The event was moved to prime time in 1998 and heavily promoted as the first under the lights at Daytona. But wildfires across Florida forced that event to be postponed until October.
But Daytona next year will be the final event for a driver to snag a slot in the playoff field, which means the stakes will be higher and, at nearly six weeks later, perhaps protected from the unpredictable Florida weather.
XFINITY SERIES: Ross Chastain led a sweep for Kaulig Racing in the rain-delayed Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.
Matt Kaulig entered the event determined to field enough Chevrolets to give his team a chance to win. It included a last-minute entry for current NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger, and Allmendinger pulled out of line on the final lap to nab third place and complete the Kaulig sweep.
Justin Haley was second as the three Kaulig drivers lined their Chevrolets up side-by-side-side for a victorious celebratory lap.
The monumental moment for the Kaulig team didn’t last to the post-race party. Allmendinger’s car was later disqualified for an engine violation and he lost the third-place finish.
The race was delayed 2 hours, 35 minutes after NASCAR had already moved the start up roughly 15 minutes. The skies opened an hour before the scheduled start, putting all activity on hold.
