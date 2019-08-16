IndyCar and Pocono Raceway could be headed toward another split.
The track has no deal for the open-wheel series to return for an eighth straight year in 2020, and another break could be on the horizon after Sunday's race. IndyCar returned to Pocono in 2013 after a 24-year absence for the first race of a three-year contract.
Pocono CEO Nick Igdalsky said both sides have continued to talk about the future of the series at the track.
"I did float them the idea of being an every couple of years stop, every three years," Igdalsky said. "I don't want IndyCar to lose touch with the Northeast. I don't want IndyCar to lose touch with the Pocono fanbase. I don't want Pocono to lose touch with IndyCar. It's part of our history."
IndyCar's return to Pocono has been marred by the death of driver Justin Wilson from injuries suffered in the 2015 race and Robert Wickens suffered a spinal injury last August in a crash.
The race was held around the July 4 weekend the first two years and moved to an August date in 2015.
"If it works, it works," Igdalsky said. "If it doesn't work, if it's not the best thing for their operation, if it's not the best deal for our operation, then it is what it is. I want their league to be successful."
This isn't the first time Pocono and open-wheel racing have reached a crossroads. During the days of the dueling USAC and CART series in the late 1980s, Pocono track founder Joseph Mattioli wanted out. Mattioli, who died in 2012, chose not to seek a new deal after 1989.
Pocono Raceway, a 2½-mile tri-oval track, has had two NASCAR weekends on the schedule for decades. The track moves to one NASCAR race weekend next year, featuring a Cup Series twin bill.
IndyCar could release its 2020 schedule next month.
"IndyCar still is in the process of finalizing the 2020 schedule, and as it relates to Pocono, although no decision has been made, we have been communicating with Pocono Raceway's leadership and look forward to being there for our race when we will speak again about our future," IndyCar executive Stephen Starks said.
• Points leader Josef Newgarden will start on the pole at Pocono on Sunday after rain washed out Saturday's qualifying.
The field for Sunday's race was set on points: Alexander Rossi starts second, followed by Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon. With four races left this season, Newgarden holds a 16-point advantage over Rossi in the championship standings. Pagenaud is 47 points back while Dixon, the reigning IndyCar champion, trails by 62.
NASCAR XFINITY: Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.
Reddick, the Xfinity Series points leader and defending series champion, had to start last in the field because his car failed inspection four times before the race. His crew chief was ejected, Reddick wasn't allowed to post a qualifying time, and he had to serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the race.
Reddick still managed to drive his way to the front and pounced when Allgaier bounced off the wall with 11 laps remaining. Allgaier led 131 laps but dropped to eighth.
Only six cars finished on the lead lap.
Kyle Busch led 137 laps and won the second stage but immediately went behind the wall with an engine failure. He finished 29th.
Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by John Hunter Nemecheck, Jeremy Clements, pole-sitter Austin Cindric and Gray Gaulding was the last car on the lead lap.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Brett Moffitt pulled away on a restart with three laps to go and won the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ playoff opener Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee to earn a spot in the Round of 6.
Moffitt finished 0.743 seconds ahead of 17-year-old Chandler Smith for his 10th series victory and first at Bristol. The top seed and defending series champion won the pole and led 65 laps on the 0.533 oval.
Ross Chastain took the first stage, and Moffitt drove around the outside of Chastain to win the second. Moffitt and Chastain combined to lead the first 110 laps before Grant Enfinger led 57 in the final stage.
Chastain, Stewart Friesen and Enfinger, all playoff drivers, completed the top five. Rounding out the playoff drivers, Austin Hill was 10th, Johnny Sauter 11th and Tyler Ankrum 20th in the 200-lap races slowed by 12 caution periods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.