Racing: Palou primed to take IndyCar championship

If O’Ward was trying to rattle Palou by declaring this title his to cough away, Palou didn’t bite. Despite three engine issues this season and two DNF’s, he’s been one of the most consistent drivers in the paddock and has helped the Ganassi organization take over as the top team in the paddock.

“I mean, we’re leading, right? So in that sense it is our championship to lose,” Palou said. “But at the start of last week, he had a nine point lead in the standings and I think a lot of people thought he was going to win the race. But we left leading the championship and we’ve been leading a lot this year.

“But it’s not ours. It’s not ours until we get that trophy, so I’d say it is our championship to win.”

IndyCar returned the 11-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course to its schedule in 2019, when Colton Herta won at the track forever noted for Alex Zanardi’s fearless pass in the corkscrew turn of Herta’s father, Bryan, 25 years ago.

The race was canceled last year during the pandemic and a 27-car field returned this weekend with varying experience levels.