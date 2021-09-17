Racing: Palou primed to take IndyCar championship

Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship.
There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title on Sunday during the penultimate race of the season. But he’s not been able to shake Pato O’Ward all season, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.
As far as O’Ward is concerned, the pressure is on Palou over the final two weeks of the season. Palou took a 25-point lead in the standings with his third win of the season last weekend, with only the Laguna Seca road course and next week’s finale on the street course in Long Beach remaining.
“I don’t know if we’re a championship team yet, we haven’t been the guys to beat all year,” O’Ward said. “Ganassi is the team to beat, they have three cars in the top five, and to me this is their championship to lose.”
Indeed, Palou leads six-time and reigning champion Dixon, as well as Marcus Ericsson, in the Chip Ganassi Racing stable as the trio is all part of the championship race. Ericsson, with two wins this season, is 75 points behind Palou and the last driver still mathematically eligible to win the championship.
Dixon is fourth in the standings, 49 points out, while two-time champion Newgarden is 34 behind the leader.
If O’Ward was trying to rattle Palou by declaring this title his to cough away, Palou didn’t bite. Despite three engine issues this season and two DNF’s, he’s been one of the most consistent drivers in the paddock and has helped the Ganassi organization take over as the top team in the paddock.
“I mean, we’re leading, right? So in that sense it is our championship to lose,” Palou said. “But at the start of last week, he had a nine point lead in the standings and I think a lot of people thought he was going to win the race. But we left leading the championship and we’ve been leading a lot this year.
“But it’s not ours. It’s not ours until we get that trophy, so I’d say it is our championship to win.”
IndyCar returned the 11-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course to its schedule in 2019, when Colton Herta won at the track forever noted for Alex Zanardi’s fearless pass in the corkscrew turn of Herta’s father, Bryan, 25 years ago.
The race was canceled last year during the pandemic and a 27-car field returned this weekend with varying experience levels.
Palou has never raced at Laguna Seca but has tested at the track twice. O’Ward has five starts in lower series, including a 2016 victory. He’s also tested the track with his Arrow McLaren SP team. Newgarden and Ericsson were both in the 2019 race, while Dixon has a series-high five starts in Indy cars, and another in a sports car.
Newgarden was fastest in Friday practice, followed by Herta and Palou. Ericsson was 10th, Dixon was 11th and O’Ward 14th. Newgarden was the lone Chevrolet representative followed by 10 Honda drivers.
- Romain Grosjean fell in love with Laguna Seca during a test session earlier this year and immediately felt comfortable on the track.
Until he opened Friday with a crash — his first ever in a road car.
Grosjean and teammate Ed Jones were filming a segment for IndyCar Friday in a Honda Civic Type R when he crashed into the tire barrier entering the pits. The airbag deployed for Jones and a cracked passenger-side windshield was among the damage.
Honda has the car locked in a garage stall for inspection but early indications pointed to a problem with the brakes on the street car after Grosjean’s fast lap. Jones had to ice what was described as “a little soreness in his neck” but recovered to post the fourth-fastest time in practice.
NASCAR: AJ Allmendinger slid sideways across the Bristol Motor Speedway finish line to edge rival Austin Cindric for both the Friday night win and the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season championship.
The race was Cindric’s to win and the reigning Xfinity champion was four laps away from a second straight regular-season title and a healthy lead for the start of the playoffs. Instead, a late caution gave Allmendinger a shot to steal a sixth win from Cindric and continue his own fairytale season.
The rivals crashed each other as the cars crossed the finish line and Allmendinger’s fourth win of the season was awarded because his Chevrolet was sliding ahead of Cindric’s under the checkered flag.
The wreck was a wild way to send the Xfinity Series into the playoffs.
“It’s frustrating to get hit that hard coming to the checkered, but we are battling for the win and it’s Bristol baby, this is what it’s all about,” Allmendinger said to a roaring crowd. “I haven’t had a lot of chances in my life to win at Bristol, so you get a chance to go do it, you do it.
“If I don’t take that chance, I don’t belong in that racecar because my team deserves to win.”
Allmendinger earned a shot at the win when Justin Allgaier spun Sam Mayer with four laps remaining in regulation.
Allmendinger and Cindric were side-by-side on the restart for a frenzied two laps around the 0.533-mile concrete bullring in which Cindric, Allemdinger and Allgaier traded the lead and bounced off one another multiple times.
Allmendinger finally surged to the lead only to be caught by Cindric, again, as the two banged doors hurtling toward the checkered flag. Both cars began to spin and were sideways as Allmendinger stole the victory, and they continued to crash after the finish.
The win gave Allemendinger the regular-season title over Cindric by 10 points. More important, it tied the two at the top of the standings for the start of the playoffs next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The 39-year-old Allmendinger is in a career resurgence this season, his first running full-time again because Kaulig Racing slowly lured him back into their Chevrolet. He’d been partially retired but agreed to help Kaulig start its team.
“I didn’t expect this,” Allmendinger said. “I didn’t expect this, so why not give everything you’ve got? You never know how much you’ve got left, so I’m going to run every lap like it’s my last one.”
Cindric is the top seed for the playoffs based on most wins this season.
“Man, what a hell of a race. I tried,” said Cindric, who briefly stopped talking when the crowd booed him for complaining Allmendinger destroyed the Team Penske Ford. “That’s why there’s people in the grandstands. I mean, they want to see that battle again.”