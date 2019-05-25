Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on Saturday after taking the lead for good on a restart with 15 laps to go.
The defending Xfinity champion led 110 of 200 laps to win for the second time this season and the second time in three races. He finished more than two seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley.
Reddick, a 23-year-old in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, had had eight consecutive top four finishes.
On a hot, humid afternoon where several competitors including lap leaders Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones were sliding into the wall, Reddick kept himself cool and collected.
"I felt great all race long," Reddick said.
Reddick moved in front for on the lap 72 and held on to win the second of three stages. He was ahead much of the final, 110-lap stretch and made it through several restarts. He gambled during one caution period, coming in to take four tires to fall off the lead. Reddick bounced back quickly to pass John Hunter Nemecheck and pull away from the field.
• Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the last lap of qualifying to earn the pole for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
