Racing notes: Newman, Buescher docked points at Michigan

NASCAR docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to Saturday's race at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich.

NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car is also being sent to the rear for the start of the race.

Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.

Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.

Newman and Buescher are both without a victory this year, and both were outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.

TRUCK SERIES: Zane Smith scored the first Truck Series win of his career Friday night with a last-lap pass in double overtime at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich.

Grant Enfinger tried to win the race as the leader on four previous restarts but a slew of cautions spoiled his race. Enfinger was the leader on the restart in a second two-lap overtime shootout when he surged to the front with a push from Austin Hill.