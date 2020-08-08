Racing notes: Newman, Buescher docked points at Michigan

NASCAR docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to Saturday's race at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich.
NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car is also being sent to the rear for the start of the race.
Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.
Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.
Newman and Buescher are both without a victory this year, and both were outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.
TRUCK SERIES: Zane Smith scored the first Truck Series win of his career Friday night with a last-lap pass in double overtime at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich.
Grant Enfinger tried to win the race as the leader on four previous restarts but a slew of cautions spoiled his race. Enfinger was the leader on the restart in a second two-lap overtime shootout when he surged to the front with a push from Austin Hill.
But he then attempted to block Hill and contact between the two trucks caused Enfinger to spin. Christian Eckes moved into the lead with a lap to go and tried to win his first career race when Smith passed him for the win.
The victory for Smith, a 21-year-old in his first season at NASCAR's national level, locked the California native into the Truck Series playoffs. Five spots remain up for grabs, with former series champion Johnny Sauter below the cutline following a crash with teammate Enfinger with 16 laps remaining.
"I don't even know where to start," said Smith, who choked back tears after taking the checkered flag. "A lot of people don't understand my situation with racing ... a lot of this sport, as we all know, is money and I don't come from that. To make it to this point and win and be with such an awesome team is something special."
Smith has seven top-10 finishes this season driving a Chevrolet for GMS Racing. He joined Sheldon Creed as first-time winners this season in the Truck Series.
Eckes finished second, followed by Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum and Todd Gilliland.
Enfinger dropped to 33rd after trying to win despite four cautions over the final 16 laps.
The race was stopped by 11 cautions, including a red flag of nearly 10 minutes to clean oil off the track for a crash in the first overtime attempt.
One of the cautions was when Sauter and Enfinger were racing for the lead, with Sauter sliding to the front at the start/finish line. But as the two trucks raced side-by-side, the teammates touched and Sauter spun.
Sauter hit the wall and heavily damaged his Ford, ruining his shot at a victory that would have locked him into the playoffs. Sauter, the 2016 Truck Series champion, is winless through 11 races this season.
"I thought I was doing it right. I guess not. I just lost it," Sauter said over his radio.
FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position Saturday for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in England.
Hamilton appeared on course to take his 92nd career pole but he had a poor first sector on his final run and Bottas clocked 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion.
It gave Bottas his first pole since the opening race of the pandemic-delayed season in Austria, which he went on to win.
Hamilton won the next three races from pole, including last weekend in the British GP, to extend his championship lead over Bottas to 30 points in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title.
F1 is back at Hamilton's home circuit of Silverstone this weekend for a race also closed to spectators due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Nico Hulkenberg took an impressive third in his role as Sergio Perez's replacement at Racing Point. Perez remains sidelined with the coronavirus and Hulkenberg was the only driver within one second of the Mercedes drivers.
