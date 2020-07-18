Racing notes: Hamilton takes poll in Hungarian Grand Prix

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The bad news for Lewis Hamilton's traditional rivals at Ferrari and Red Bull is that the dominant Mercedes is getting faster, while another team using its engines is growing in confidence.

Hamilton's pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday was his second straight and third in a row for Mercedes, after Valtteri Bottas' pole at the season-opening Austrian GP two weeks ago.

Worse still for Red Bull and Ferrari is that third and fourth places on the grid went to the Mercedes-powered engines of Racing Point's Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez.

Sebastian Vettel goes from fifth, Leclerc from sixth and Red Bull's Max Verstappen from eighth in Sunday's race.

• Bubba Wallace still doesn't agree with Michael McDowell about what happened on the track, but he's happy his damaged bumper is going to a good cause.

Wallace wrecked out of the qualifying race for NASCAR's All-Star race Wednesday night at Bristol after he was turned from behind by McDowell as they raced nose to tail with William Byron. Wallace was later seen walking away after the damaged bumper was deposited at McDowell's team hauler.

McDowell has since put the bumper in an online auction to raise money for Motor Racing Outreach.