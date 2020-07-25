Racing notes: F1 expanding in Europe, not reaching the Americas in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Formula One is expanding in Europe and will not be reaching the Americas, where the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States.

F1 still hopes to complete 15-18 races by mid-December. Vietnam will reportedly host its inaugural race in Hanoi and the season is still planning on ending in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

After selling out last year, the United States GP ticket sales were rocketing.

But calling off the race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas in late October became increasingly inevitable.

"This isn't about sports or economics of a business. This is about health and a pandemic and a global crisis," COTA chairman Bobby Epstein said. "We're not unique. We're heavily reliant on international events."

The Austin track is under contract through 2021. Epstein wouldn't comment on contract negotiations for a new deal, nor would he say if this year's cancellation would cause F1 to extend his current deal by one year.

But he did say he expects Austin to host the US Grand Prix "for a long time."

"That is the intent," he said. "I don't think we ever intended for this to be 10 (races) and done."