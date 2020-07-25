Racing notes: F1 expanding in Europe, not reaching the Americas in 2020

Formula One is expanding in Europe and will not be reaching the Americas, where the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States.
F1 still hopes to complete 15-18 races by mid-December. Vietnam will reportedly host its inaugural race in Hanoi and the season is still planning on ending in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.
After selling out last year, the United States GP ticket sales were rocketing.
But calling off the race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas in late October became increasingly inevitable.
"This isn't about sports or economics of a business. This is about health and a pandemic and a global crisis," COTA chairman Bobby Epstein said. "We're not unique. We're heavily reliant on international events."
The Austin track is under contract through 2021. Epstein wouldn't comment on contract negotiations for a new deal, nor would he say if this year's cancellation would cause F1 to extend his current deal by one year.
But he did say he expects Austin to host the US Grand Prix "for a long time."
"That is the intent," he said. "I don't think we ever intended for this to be 10 (races) and done."
Texas has had a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past month, reaching record highs in deaths and hospitalizations in the past week, with Austin one of the hot spots.
Brazil's race is a fan's favorite and held at Interlagos in São Paulo.
Mexico was supposed to follow Brazil with a race in November. But these days the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City is being used as a COVID-19 hospital.
The Canadian GP in Montreal was already postponed from its mid-June date and no slot could be found for this year, having being tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 9-11.
Meanwhile, F1 added three new races in Europe. The Eifel Grand Prix will be hosted at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. 11, followed by the Portuguese GP in Portimão two weeks later, and the Emilia-Romagna GP in Italy on Nov. 1.
"We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalizing our plans for the 2020 season," F1 chairman Chase Carey said. "We also want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!