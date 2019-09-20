Josef Newgarden, clad head-to-toe in solid black, was the last championship contender to arrive at an IndyCar event already underway. He climbed the stairs, saw challenger Alexander Rossi bogged down in interviews and spread his arms wide as he made his entrance.
“Good evening,” Newgarden bellowed, pausing just long enough to pat Rossi on the back.
It was a paradoxical moment for the IndyCar points leader, who controls his own fate in Sunday’s season finale on the historic Laguna Seca road course. A finish of fourth or better gives the Tennessee native his second championship in three years.
As Newgarden has grown from a wide-eyed rookie in 2012 to an elite IndyCar driver, he has found the spotlight to be contradictory to his introverted personality. He also believes Team Penske is viewed by many as the “Death Star” of motorsports, a race team so dominant fans liken it to the galactic superweapon from “Star Wars.”
Newgarden is a willing participant in facilitating that image, but he actually prefers to keep his head down and retreat into privacy. He briefly relocated to North Carolina when he was hired by Penske in 2017 but has since returned to Nashville with his fiancée.
“I mean, I don’t feel like we’re the Death Star, but I’ve heard people call it that,” Newgarden said. “I think what everyone has for Team Penske is a deep amount of respect. But I just see a lot of people hate them because they think they’ve won so much and in so many different series, specifically IndyCar, they’ve just dominated so much over the years that I don’t think people like it.
“But that’s also sport, right?” he added. “You want to see the underdogs win or the mid-dogs. It’s kind of tough to be in that position because I think if people maybe liked you before joining that team, they don’t like you now because you’re part of that group.”
The IndyCar championship will be decided in the finale for the 14th consecutive season, with Newgarden holding a 41-point lead over Rossi, a California native. Also in the mix is Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, Newgarden’s teammate, at 42 points out and reigning series champion Scott Dixon, who trails Newgarden by 85 points.
The race is worth double points, a quirk Dixon used to his advantage to snatch the title away from Juan Pablo Montoya in 2015 when he overcame a 47-point deficit by winning the race.
Dixon’s comeback is the model Rossi has focused on as he tries to avoid a second consecutive season finishing second in the standings.
For Rossi or Pagenaud to win the championship, Newgarden must finish sixth or worse and they must win.
Since winning is the only thing that matters to Rossi, he’s earned the moniker “Angry Alex” for his scowl and short temper following defeat. Rossi said those reactions are in the moment, only happen after disappointment in racing and that he really isn’t an angry person by nature.
“I was pretty (angry) during the (Indianapolis) 500 but I don’t think globally outside of that,” Rossi said. “It’s never anything personally related to anyone.”
Laguna Seca last hosted Indy cars in 2004 and only four current drivers — Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay — have raced the circuit in elite cars. Of the three other title contenders, Newgarden has never raced at Laguna Seca, Pagenaud has only done it in a sports car and Rossi competed in the Skip Barber Driving School program.
FORMULA 1: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed a third straight Formula One pole position on Saturday after outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Leclerc clocked a lap of 1 minute, 36.217 seconds at the 3.1-mile Marina Bay street circuit, beating Hamilton by 0.191 seconds. Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel was third.
Leclerc has won the previous two races. After his first-ever F1 victory in Spa at the Belgian GP, the 21-year-old Leclerc became the first Ferrari driver to win the Italian GP since Fernando Alonso in 2010.
Hamilton holds a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with seven races remaining.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fourth, almost four-tenths behind Vettel. Bottas was fifth for Mercedes ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon. Carlos Sainz Jr. took seventh place for McLaren in front of the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo.
NASCAR: Christopher Bell passed pole-sitter Austin Cindric for the lead after 85 laps and won the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on Friday night at Richmond, Va.
Bell, the championship leader coming into the first race of the playoffs, won both stages and led 238 of the 250 laps for his seventh victory of the season. It was his 15th career win in 68 starts.
Cindric rallied to finish second, followed by Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe.
Bell started the night having already won 15 race stages, more than twice as many as any other driver, and went from the fourth starting spot to the lead after just six laps.
He led the rest of the 75-lap first stage, lost the lead to Brandon Jones and then Cindric for a total of six laps and then went back in front for the rest of the race on the 85th circuit.
Bell doubled his points lead to 22 over Custer and he now leads 2018 series champion Tyler Reddick by 44 points. Cindric, who also finished second in the spring race at Richmond, is 48 back. He wound up 1.7 seconds behind the winner.
