Josef Newgarden has his first IndyCar victory in Texas, becoming the first three-time winner in the series this year.
Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi over the final 10 laps on Saturday night at Fort Worth. Newgarden won the season opener in St. Petersburg and again last week in the first of two in Detroit.
Rossi pulled even and got slightly past Newgarden several times over the closing laps. But Newgarden kept pulling back in front going into the first turn and got some separation over the final few laps for a 0.8164-second win.
It was 13th career victory for this season’s IndyCar points leader.
It was another win for Team Penske in Texas as well. The fifth win this season for Penske was its 14th in the past 19 races on the 1½-mile high speed oval.
Defending champion Scott Dixon was knocked out after tangling with 19-year-old Colton Herta with about 20 laps remaining. Dixon ended up 17th and Herta 18th. Dixon was trying to tie the track record with a fourth Texas win.
Pole-sitter Takuma Sato led the first 60 laps before a disastrous pit stop under a green flag resulted in the Japanese driver going four laps down.
Sato slid through his pit stall and upended crew member Chris Welch as the car ended up in the next stall. Crew members had to pull the car back to their stall before changing tires and refueling. Welch was evaluated and released from the infield care center.
Graham Rahal had a season-best finish of third, and Santino Ferrucci was fourth. Ryan Hunter-Reay, who led the most laps with 90, was fifth. Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud took sixth. Pagenaud was the runner-up to Dixon in Texas last June.
XFINITY SERIES: Tyler Reddick trailed Cole Custer and Christopher Bell during the latter stages of a Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway.
There was no need to try to pass them.
Sure enough, Custer and Bell had to make pit stops, and Reddick took the lead with about 10 laps remaining. It was smooth sailing the rest of the way for Reddick as he won for the third time in the past five races and the sixth time in his career.
Reddick increased his series points lead to 89 over the second-place Bell.
Noah Gragson battled to a second-place finish, followed by Michael Annett and Paul Menard.
Menard, the pole winner, won the first stage, and Bell won the second stage. Reddick won the 125-lap, 250-mile race by 1.5 seconds in his No. 2 Chevrolet — although he did not lead until lap 115. Menard led a race-high 56 laps.
Custer ended up 12th and Bell was 13th.
CUP SERIES: Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season Saturday, while Aric Almirola again fell just short of the top qualifying spot.
It’s Logano’s 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan International Speedway.
He’ll try for his second victory of the season Sunday.
Almirola was second in qualifying. He has one pole this year but is set to start in the No. 2 spot for the fourth time.
Kevin Harvick qualified third.
Logano posted a lap of 38.474 seconds in his No. 22 Ford. There were five Fords in the top six and eight in the top 10 in qualifying.
FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel produced a stunning final lap to clinch pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday at Montreal.
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton looked set for a record-extending 86th pole — and a record seventh in Montreal — but Vettel found extra speed in the final sector of qualifying.
In warm and sunny conditions, the four-time F1 champion was 0.2 seconds quicker than Hamilton and about 0.7 faster than teammate Charles Leclerc.
Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth with Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly in fifth and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in sixth after a poor performance in the last part of qualifying.
