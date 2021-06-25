Racing: Nemechek holds off Busch for Trucks win

LONG POND, Pa. — John Hunter Nemechek stole a win from Kyle Busch then swiped his traditional victory move.

Take a bow, John Hunter. Even if the boss wasn't pleased.

Nemechek beat Busch down the stretch and raced to his fifth Truck Series victory this season, earning bragging rights for Kyle Busch Motorsports on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

"That's good for the company. 1-2 again," Busch said.

Nemechek grabbed the checkered flag and bowed to the crowd — "Rowdy" Busch's signature celebration.

"I did it today wearing a Rowdy helmet, so it only felt fitting to be able to do that," Nemechek said. "I'm excited. I don't know exactly how he feels. I think he liked it at Texas. I don't know if he'll like it today. We like to have fun. I feel like we're friends off the racetrack and we can joke around a little bit with each other."

Nemechek got the last laugh when he denied Busch his third victory in five races the season.

"I'm just super-pumped," Nemechek said. "Five wins this year and I beat Kyle. Three for five against Kyle is pretty good odds."