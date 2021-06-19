Racing: Nashville Superspeedway welcomes Cup debut as track reopens

The city hosted the Cup Series annual awards ceremony in 2019 and NASCAR reintroduced itself to Nashville with an elaborate “Burnouts on Broadway” display in the heart of the entertainment district. IndyCar will return to the city in August for a street race that will cross the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, and Speedway Motorsports is trying to bring NASCAR back to the Fairgrounds.

“It is pretty interesting how everybody is going to Nashville, honing in on Nashville as a great place to be, and I think it’s a long time coming,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be part of the broadcast team this weekend as NBC Sports begins its portion of the NASCAR television package. Earnhardt also recently joined the group backing the IndyCar event.

Is it too much racing for one market?

“Physically they are all different and are going to provide a different style of racing and a different style of entertainment,” Earnhardt said. “The town does have a lot of energy. When we were there doing the burnout on the boulevard, I was upstairs in one of those buildings looking out the window watching and it was clear as day that this was a great relationship and a great partnership.