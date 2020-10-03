Racing: NASCAR focused on playoffs upon return to Talladega

All four are aggressive superspeedway racers — Dillon is a Daytona 500 winner — and Talladega racing gives anyone a chance to win. It's been a Team Penske run of seven wins in the last 12 races, including two straight wins by Ryan Blaney, who was eliminated in the first round.

But the theory is that racing Sunday will be a trademark Talladega, a frenetic rush to grab a victory and slide into the third round of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner, starts from the pole following a a third-place finish at Las Vegas for his first good run of the playoffs.

Kurt Busch, the only driver with nothing to lose Sunday, starts second.

"We don't have to worry about Talladega, which is a wild-card race," he said. "We have two weeks of what you could call a celebration. But at the same time ... let's finish this and let's get to work. Let's keep the gas on. Let's go for stage points and stage wins and bank as many points as we can when we don't have to worry about it."

TRUCK SERIES: Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old Canadian rookie, won his first career national series race on Saturday in overtime under caution at Talladega Superspeedway.