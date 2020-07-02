Racing: NASCAR and IndyCar collide for racing extravaganza at Indy SAT

“To me, that’s the unfortunate part, we don’t get to have fans in here,” Penske said. “But I went to Jim France and Steve Phelps and said, ‘Look, the Brickyard has not been able to be what you have hoped, and now that we run the series and the speedway, we can make the decisions and we can get this done and it will be good for everyone.’”

This new pairing could ultimately smooth the road ahead for an entire industry battling for attendance, television ratings and sponsorship. NBC Sports is IndyCar’s broadcast partner and begins its portion of the NASCAR season this weekend. Sam Flood, executive producer and president of production, has tried to move away from head-to-head scheduling that forced viewers to choose which race to watch.

“We think it’s a really important crossover to have people watch racing ... to get people to sample different series, and you shouldn’t just be a NASCAR fan, you should be a racing fan,” Flood said. “I think this is a great celebration of motorsports. The interest in motorsports is high. We just need people to watch each other’s forms of racing and grow the overall pool of racing fans.

“And that’s why this is so valuable, and that’s why we’re so lucky Roger stepped in here.”