An underdog driver for an underfunded team celebrated a storybook season ending with an improbable championship.
Brett Moffitt won the Trucks Series championship for Hattori Racing, a tiny team stretched so thin financially there were times the organization wasn’t sure it could complete this season. But Moffitt, practically a journeyman in NASCAR at age 26, put together the year that made it impossible for the little team to quit.
Moffitt sealed the championship by with a win, his sixth of the season, Friday night in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He won last week at Phoenix to put his Toyota team in the final four and they outperformed their higher-funded rivals to win the title by winning the race.
“I didn’t want any drama here, I just wanted a party,” Moffitt said. “This year was no easy feat. I don’t think people understand how serious things were here. We had a good year, but a championship really put an exclamation point on the year.”
It made for a sweet celebration for Moffitt and team owner Shigeaki Hattori, a former driver who dabbled in the Truck Series and Indy cars before turning his focus to team ownership. Both driver and owner have bounced around NASCAR, and this was just the second full season for Hattori’s team. Moffitt in 2015 was the top rookie of NASCAR’s Cup Series, but he’s never been able to land a secure and stable ride.
Not even this season, one in which the team dominated, locked anything down for the future.
Hattori is still looking for sponsorship to keep his team afloat; Moffitt has no concrete plans for 2019.
“We don’t have what some of the other teams have budget-wise, but we’ve got the best people,” crew chief Scott Zipadelli said. “I just hope we can keep it going.”
Moffitt made his national debut in 2012 and was in the Cup Series three years later. Veteran drivers insist Moffitt is of the highest talent — they call him a “wheelman” — and that proper equipment is the only thing holding him back. He’s bounced around for six years to get to this level — an improbable championship that should land him a promotion to a bigger race team.
For Hattori, the victory proved upstart teams can scratch and claw their way into becoming a competitive NASCAR team. With the right combination of people, the team overcame its limitations.
“We all know the story by now where we didn’t know if we were going to race the full year, I didn’t know if I was going to have the opportunity to compete for a championship even after we got our first win,” Moffitt said. “Everyone pulled together hard here.”
As his team chugged along, Moffitt credited dedicated sponsors “that came in at clutch moments and got us to the race track.”
Noah Gragson was the championship runner-up and finished third in the race. Gragson drove for Toyota-backed Kyle Busch Motorsports, the top team in NASCAR and heavy favorite to win the championship.
Myatt Snider won rookie of the year driving for ThorSport Racing.
Chevrolet won its ninth manufacturer championship, but first in the Trucks Series since 2012.
The championship trophy was presented to Moffitt by Ben Kennedy, the great grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France. Kennedy is a former driver who only recently moved into the leadership side of his family business and his role in the post-race ceremony was indicative of the changing of the guard in NASCAR.
CUP SERIES: Kyle Busch thought he got the jump on the competition with a pole-winning run at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Then he was bumped by teammate Denny Hamlin and the politics began.
Hamlin gets the first pick of pit stalls for winning the pole, but Busch wants that spot. Busch is one of four drivers racing Sunday for the championship and Hamlin is not one of them.
“It’s a discussion,” Hamlin said about the strategy the Joe Gibbs Racing camp will use. “I mean, my pit crew is a second slower than Kyle’s. Everything is earned, nothing is given. We’ll have the discussion.”
Reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. was in a similar position last year and asked Hamlin, a fellow Toyota driver, to give him the first pit stall but Hamlin declined. Busch didn’t think his luck would be any better.
“That’s probably too far, but it would sure be nice,” Busch said.
Hamlin turned a lap at 173.863 mph in the closing seconds of Friday qualifying to bump Busch from the top starting spot. Busch thought his lap at 173.622 was enough for the pole, but it only put him ahead of the other three title contenders.
Truex qualified third to put three Toyotas at the front of the field. It’s his final race with Furniture Row Racing because a loss of sponsorship is forcing the team to close following the finale.
Joey Logano qualified fifth for Team Penske. Kevin Harvick was 12th, lowest of the title contenders, but not overly concerned about where he’s starting.
