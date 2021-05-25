 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racing: Listen to your father: Herta finds success working with dad
0 comments
Auto racing

Racing: Listen to your father: Herta finds success working with dad

  • 0
IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Colton Herta, left, prepares to drives as his father Bryan Herta looks on last Friday during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.

 MICHAEL CONROY, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael and Marco Andretti had epic screaming matches during races. Bobby Rahal found “No kid wants to listen to their dad” when he worked with his son, Graham.

The Andrettis and Rahals were the poster families for the notion that father and son should never be paired at the highest levels of motorsports. But as team owner at Andretti Autosport, Michael Andretti dismissed his own experience and named Bryan Herta race strategist for Colton Herta, his 21-year-old son.

Andretti has known Colton since he was born and watched him develop into the hottest young commodity in IndyCar. Colton Herta starts second in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday after a nerves-of-steel qualifying run bettered only by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

As he crossed the finish line on his run and shot to the top of the leaderboard, his father, in a flat and steady voice, congratulated his son on the qualifying run and told him “Havana, Havana, Havana.”

Victory cigars? Hardly. The Hertas were speaking code — maybe Colton had been given some sort of message about how to handle his brakes or some other mechanical adjustment — and Bryan would only reveal the remark was inspired by The Ramones song “Havana Affair.”

They have worked out their own language five races into their first season working together, convincing Michael Andretti this was the right pairing for the centerpiece driver of the organization.

“Colton is a little different. He’s so quiet and laid back,” Michael Andretti told The Associated Press. “He’s not high-strung like we are and I think it will work. I just love the kid, his whole attitude is just like, ‘Whatever.’ He was this funny, crazy kid and as he’s gotten older, he’s so much quieter and so focused on his job.”

Colton Herta was the same kind of teenager as Graham Rahal. He admits he didn’t want to listen to anything his father, a competitor at the highest levels of American open-wheel racing, had to say about motorsports. But as Colton moved into bigger and faster cars, he smartened up and recognized his dad’s knowledge accelerated his education.

They never worked together, not until this year, and in their very first race didn’t even make it through the first turn as Herta was collected in an opening lap crash. So the second race of the season was their actual debut and Bryan Herta guided his son to one of the most dominating victories in recent IndyCar history.

Colton led 97 of the 100 laps at St. Petersburg to pick up his fourth career win, matching the total his father amassed over 12 seasons. Bryan Herta coached his son through every lap and every strategy call, and when the race was going to be decided on a final restart, the father had not a care in the world as he promised on live television neither driver or strategist was nervous.

“We’re just doing our thing. When you’re in the moment and in the zone, I feel really comfortable and that’s what I want to be doing,” Bryan Herta said after the win. “I know he’s the same. I can hear it in his voice. That’s maybe the advantage of being on the radio, that we know each other so well, that there’s just a lot of unspoken communication.

“I can tell where he was at, I can tell just by his voice that he felt in control. He felt he had what he needed. So I was just trying to let him do his thing, and he did it.”

Bobby Rahal said he and Graham struggled to differentiate between team owner and driver and father and son.

“I found that he could live up to that challenge better than I could, and I just decided that it just doesn’t work,” Bobby Rahal said. “When I stopped doing it, we had success and won races. That father-son, that familial element, there’s a lot of power in that element.”

Graham Rahal said he believes success greatly eases a father-son pairing. Colton Herta is among the most consistently competitive drivers in the series, a championship contender, and less than a month after his win at St. Pete his father negotiated a two-year contract extension for Colton at Andretti Autosport.

“I think a Colton-Bryan scenario is easier because of the position that they’re in, which is that they’re very competitive,” Graham Rahal said. “If you look at the time that dad and I were on the radio, as a team we were just not competitive, and that adds to the stress level and it makes things harder. If you look at Michael and Marco, same thing. The competitiveness wasn’t there, and that adds stress to whoever it is, whoever is the strategist.”

Although he eventually split with his father as strategist — Marco actually used Bryan Herta on his radio until he stepped away from full-time racing this season, a decision that freed Bryan to move to Colton’s team — the Andrettis will work the Indy 500 together.

“It was fine. We got a lot of bad PR because we always went at each other, but that’s just the way we are,” Marco Andretti said. “Then we’d go to dinner and be fine. Everyone else was just deer in headlights, what just happened? But I remember listening to (Michael’s) radio; he was a psycho, too.”

The Andrettis view that radioactive in-race communication as a show of passion for their profession.

The Hertas are the opposite.

When Colton Herta marched down to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan pits last week to complain that a Rahal photo stunt during practice had caused Herta to crash, the youngster said he never raised his voice. He’s never believed yelling at someone is an effective way to deliver information.

“I think the way Colton and Brian are, they are just so monotone, they are going to be fine,” Marco Andretti said.

+3 
Colton Herta

Herta
+3 
Michael Andretti h/s

Mi. Andretti 
+3 
Graham Rahal

Rahal
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'
Local News

14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'

The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.

+3
The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it
Local News

The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it

  • 4 min to read

On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.

The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.

All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.

On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”

The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.

Here's what we know

+3
Some Racine schools could start 2 hours later in the fall because of lingering COVID issues
Local News

Some Racine schools could start 2 hours later in the fall because of lingering COVID issues

Teachers and parents in the Racine Unified School District are fighting a move to delay start times next fall at several elementary schools — in some cases up to two hours later than usual. In a written statement released by the union, Tamara Patton, a Dr. Jones school parent, said working families do not have the flexibility in their daily schedules to make the adjustment nor can they afford extra child care services when their kids are not in school.

+2
Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case
Crime and Courts

Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case

The attorneys representing the teen who is accused of shooting another teen at a party were unsuccessful Thursday in their attempt to get the number of charges against their client reduced.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Dontrell Bush, who was 17 at the time of his death.

Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon. It was those nine counts that were the subject of a motion to dismiss by the defense during the preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News