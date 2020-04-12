Racing legend Moss dies at 90

Stirling Moss, a daring, speed-loving Englishman regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died. He was 90.
Moss died peacefully at his London home following a long illness, his wife Susan said Sunday.
"It was one lap too many," she said. “He just closed his eyes.”
A national treasure affectionately known as "Mr. Motor Racing," the balding Moss had a taste for adventure that saw him push cars to their limits across many racing categories and competitions. He was fearless, fiercely competitive and often reckless.
That attitude took a toll on his slight body. His career ended early, at age 31, after a horrific crash left him in a coma for a month in April 1962.
“If you’re not trying to win at all costs,” he said, “what on earth are you doing there?”
By the time he retired, Moss had won 16 of the 66 F1 races he entered and established a reputation as a technically excellent and versatile driver.
“The sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman,” Mercedes, one of the many teams Moss represented, said on Twitter. “The team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you.”
Arguably his greatest achievement was victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia — a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) road race through Italy — by nearly half an hour over Juan Manuel Fangio, the Argentine great who was Moss' idol, teammate and rival.
An F1 title didn't follow, though — a travesty to many in motorsport. Moss finished second in the drivers' championship four times (1955-58) and third on three occasions.
In 1958, Moss lost out to Ferrari's Mike Hawthorn by one point despite winning four races to his rival's one. His sportsmanship cost him the title, with Moss defending the actions of Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix, sparing his rival a six-point penalty.
In 1959, Moss' car failed during the final race, in Florida, when leading and again in with a chance of the title.
"I hope I'll continue to be described as the greatest driver who never won the world championship, but it doesn't really matter," Moss once said. "The most important thing for me was gaining the respect of the other drivers and I think I achieved that."
When his resolve to drive solely for English teams waned, Moss raced for Maserati, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz — partnering Fangio in an all-star line-up. In total, Moss raced in 107 different types of car and boasted a record of 212 wins in the 375 competitive races he finished.
“A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport,” F1 team McLaren said.
Soccer
Peter Bonetti, the former Chelsea and England goalkeeper nicknamed “The Cat” for his outstanding reflexes and agility, has died in London. He was 78.
Bonetti died after suffering from long-term illness, Chelsea said Sunday.
He kept 208 clean sheets in 729 appearances for the London club over two spells from 1960-75 and 1977-79.
Only Ron Harris, with 795, has made more appearances for the club.
Chelsea said Bonetti was “one of our indisputably all-time great players.”
“Small for his position on the pitch but with an aura of glamor,” Chelsea said of Bonetti, “he was technically innovative and incredibly plucky. The Cat, as he was widely known, was the reassuring security among many mavericks in a golden era for Chelsea.”
Bonetti made seven appearances for England, including in the 1970 World Cup finals. He was in the 1966 World Cup-winning squad but did not play, belatedly receiving a winner’s medal in June 2009.
Bonetti was twice promoted to the First Division with Chelsea and won the 1964-65 League Cup, 1970 FA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971.
His Chelsea spells were separated by a brief stint in the United States with St Louis Stars.
