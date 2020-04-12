Racing legend Moss dies at 90

Arguably his greatest achievement was victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia — a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) road race through Italy — by nearly half an hour over Juan Manuel Fangio, the Argentine great who was Moss' idol, teammate and rival.

An F1 title didn't follow, though — a travesty to many in motorsport. Moss finished second in the drivers' championship four times (1955-58) and third on three occasions.

In 1958, Moss lost out to Ferrari's Mike Hawthorn by one point despite winning four races to his rival's one. His sportsmanship cost him the title, with Moss defending the actions of Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix, sparing his rival a six-point penalty.

In 1959, Moss' car failed during the final race, in Florida, when leading and again in with a chance of the title.

"I hope I'll continue to be described as the greatest driver who never won the world championship, but it doesn't really matter," Moss once said. "The most important thing for me was gaining the respect of the other drivers and I think I achieved that."